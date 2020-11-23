Yum China Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:YUMC) Shares Purchased by Andra AP fonden

Andra AP fonden increased its position in shares of Yum China Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:YUMC) by 21.2% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 182,300 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 31,900 shares during the period. Andra AP fonden’s holdings in Yum China were worth $9,653,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. Glassman Wealth Services raised its holdings in shares of Yum China by 32.5% in the third quarter. Glassman Wealth Services now owns 726 shares of the company’s stock worth $38,000 after acquiring an additional 178 shares during the last quarter. MAI Capital Management raised its holdings in Yum China by 1.8% in the second quarter. MAI Capital Management now owns 13,228 shares of the company’s stock valued at $636,000 after acquiring an additional 236 shares in the last quarter. Signaturefd LLC lifted its position in shares of Yum China by 3.8% during the third quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 6,932 shares of the company’s stock worth $367,000 after purchasing an additional 253 shares during the last quarter. Burke & Herbert Bank & Trust Co. lifted its holdings in Yum China by 3.6% during the 3rd quarter. Burke & Herbert Bank & Trust Co. now owns 7,574 shares of the company’s stock worth $401,000 after buying an additional 265 shares during the last quarter. Finally, World Asset Management Inc lifted its stake in Yum China by 2.6% during the third quarter. World Asset Management Inc now owns 10,723 shares of the company’s stock worth $568,000 after purchasing an additional 270 shares during the last quarter. 81.59% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Yum China alerts:

A number of research analysts have issued reports on YUMC shares. CLSA initiated coverage on shares of Yum China in a research note on Thursday, August 6th. They set a “buy” rating and a $63.00 target price for the company. Tigress Financial restated a “buy” rating on shares of Yum China in a research report on Wednesday, August 12th. The Goldman Sachs Group assumed coverage on Yum China in a report on Thursday, September 10th. They issued a “conviction-buy” rating on the stock. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Yum China from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $55.00 target price on the stock. in a research report on Friday, August 7th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group upped their price target on Yum China from $59.00 to $62.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 30th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, seven have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. Yum China has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $53.81.

In related news, insider Aiken Yuen sold 2,015 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, November 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $57.91, for a total value of $116,688.65. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 2,713 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $157,109.83. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink . Also, insider Danny Tan sold 5,238 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, September 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $58.30, for a total transaction of $305,375.40. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 31,699 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,848,051.70. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Company insiders own 0.45% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE YUMC traded down $0.48 during midday trading on Monday, reaching $59.63. 24,292 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,678,050. Yum China Holdings, Inc. has a 12 month low of $38.33 and a 12 month high of $60.97. The company has a market capitalization of $25.21 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 45.89, a P/E/G ratio of 4.78 and a beta of 0.87. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01, a current ratio of 1.34 and a quick ratio of 1.14. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $54.96 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $52.01.

Yum China (NYSE:YUMC) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, October 28th. The company reported $0.66 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.46 by $0.20. The business had revenue of $2.35 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.26 billion. Yum China had a return on equity of 16.35% and a net margin of 6.33%. Equities research analysts expect that Yum China Holdings, Inc. will post 1.17 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, December 16th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, November 25th will be issued a $0.12 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, November 24th. This represents a $0.48 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.80%. Yum China’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 12.77%.

Yum China Company Profile

Yum China Holdings, Inc owns, operates, and franchises restaurants in China. The company operates in two segments, KFC and Pizza Hut. It operates restaurants under the KFC, Pizza Hut, Taco Bell, East Dawning, Little Sheep, and COFFii & JOY brands, which specialize in chicken, pizza, hot pot cooking, Chinese food, Mexican-style food, and coffee categories.

Featured Article: Learning About the VIX – Volatility Index

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding YUMC? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Yum China Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:YUMC).

Receive News & Ratings for Yum China Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Yum China and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.