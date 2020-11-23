Zacks Investment Research Downgrades First BanCorp. (NYSE:FBP) to Sell

First BanCorp. (NYSE:FBP) was downgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report issued to clients and investors on Saturday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “First Bancorp distinguished itself by providing innovative marketing strategies and novel products to attract clients. Besides the branches and lending offices, the Corporation has offered a telephone information service called Telebanco since 1983. This was the first telebanking service offered in Puerto Rico. The Corporation’s clients have access to an extensive ATM network all over the world. The Corporation was the first in Puerto Rico to open on weekends and the first to offer in-store branches to its clients. “

A number of other equities analysts also recently weighed in on FBP. TheStreet raised First BanCorp. from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research report on Friday, October 9th. ValuEngine downgraded First BanCorp. from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 1st.

FBP opened at $7.95 on Friday. First BanCorp. has a 52-week low of $3.50 and a 52-week high of $11.01. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.73 billion, a PE ratio of 20.39, a PEG ratio of 3.12 and a beta of 1.36. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.31, a quick ratio of 0.89 and a current ratio of 0.89. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $6.73 and its 200 day simple moving average is $5.83.

First BanCorp. (NYSE:FBP) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 4th. The bank reported $0.10 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.12 by ($0.02). First BanCorp. had a return on equity of 3.63% and a net margin of 11.28%. During the same period last year, the company posted $0.20 EPS. On average, research analysts forecast that First BanCorp. will post 0.37 earnings per share for the current year.

Several institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of FBP. First Trust Advisors LP grew its position in First BanCorp. by 69.9% during the first quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 99,743 shares of the bank’s stock worth $1,143,000 after buying an additional 41,052 shares in the last quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. bought a new stake in First BanCorp. during the first quarter worth $44,000. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. lifted its stake in First BanCorp. by 21.2% during the second quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 49,326 shares of the bank’s stock worth $276,000 after purchasing an additional 8,636 shares during the last quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC lifted its stake in First BanCorp. by 6.4% during the second quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 94,855 shares of the bank’s stock worth $530,000 after purchasing an additional 5,699 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Assenagon Asset Management S.A. bought a new stake in First BanCorp. during the second quarter worth $3,121,000. 89.74% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

First BanCorp. Company Profile

First BanCorp. operates as the bank holding company for FirstBank Puerto Rico that provides a range of financial products and services to retail, commercial, and institutional clients. The company operates in six segments: Commercial and Corporate Banking, Mortgage Banking, Consumer (Retail) Banking, Treasury and Investments, United States Operations, and Virgin Islands Operations.

