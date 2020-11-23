Zacks Investment Research Lowers Celsion (NASDAQ:CLSN) to Strong Sell

Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Celsion (NASDAQ:CLSN) from a hold rating to a strong sell rating in a research report report published on Thursday morning, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “Celsion is dedicated to the development and commercialization of oncology drugs including tumor-targeting treatments using focused heat energy in combination with heat activated drug delivery systems. Celsion has research, license or commercialization agreements with leading institutions such as the National Institutes of Health, Duke University Medical Center, University of Hong Kong, North Shore Long Island Jewish Health System. “

Separately, ValuEngine cut shares of Celsion from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research note on Thursday, October 1st.

CLSN stock opened at $0.52 on Thursday. The stock has a market capitalization of $19.56 million, a P/E ratio of -0.73 and a beta of 2.21. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $0.58 and a 200-day simple moving average of $1.60. The company has a quick ratio of 2.91, a current ratio of 2.91 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.23. Celsion has a 52 week low of $0.43 and a 52 week high of $6.50.

Celsion (NASDAQ:CLSN) last released its earnings results on Sunday, November 15th. The biotechnology company reported ($0.24) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.13) by ($0.11). Celsion had a negative return on equity of 104.80% and a negative net margin of 4,315.00%. On average, analysts expect that Celsion will post -0.63 earnings per share for the current year.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. purchased a new stake in Celsion during the 2nd quarter valued at about $93,000. Park Avenue Securities LLC acquired a new position in Celsion in the 2nd quarter valued at about $93,000. Worth Venture Partners LLC acquired a new position in Celsion in the 2nd quarter valued at about $664,000. Total Investment Management Inc. acquired a new position in Celsion in the 2nd quarter valued at about $89,000. Finally, Morgan Stanley boosted its holdings in Celsion by 161,355.3% in the 3rd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 674,883 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $494,000 after purchasing an additional 674,465 shares during the last quarter. 11.41% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Celsion

Celsion Corporation, an integrated development clinical stage oncology drug company, focuses on the development and commercialization of directed chemotherapies, DNA-mediated immunotherapy, and RNA-based therapies for the treatment of cancer. Its lead product candidate is ThermoDox, a liposomal encapsulation of doxorubicin that is in Phase III clinical trial for treating primary liver cancer.

