Zynex (ZYXI) & Its Rivals Critical Analysis

Zynex (NASDAQ: ZYXI) is one of 66 publicly-traded companies in the “Electromedical equipment” industry, but how does it compare to its competitors? We will compare Zynex to related businesses based on the strength of its earnings, risk, analyst recommendations, profitability, dividends, institutional ownership and valuation.

Profitability

This table compares Zynex and its competitors’ net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Zynex 18.08% 50.67% 35.56% Zynex Competitors -270.31% -76.81% -16.07%

This table compares Zynex and its competitors top-line revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Net Income Price/Earnings Ratio Zynex $45.47 million $9.49 million 47.93 Zynex Competitors $928.65 million $109.94 million 24.10

Zynex’s competitors have higher revenue and earnings than Zynex. Zynex is trading at a higher price-to-earnings ratio than its competitors, indicating that it is currently more expensive than other companies in its industry.

Analyst Recommendations

This is a breakdown of current ratings for Zynex and its competitors, as reported by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Zynex 0 0 0 0 N/A Zynex Competitors 344 1024 1727 93 2.49

As a group, “Electromedical equipment” companies have a potential upside of 5.14%. Given Zynex’s competitors higher probable upside, analysts plainly believe Zynex has less favorable growth aspects than its competitors.

Insider and Institutional Ownership

29.6% of Zynex shares are owned by institutional investors. Comparatively, 46.5% of shares of all “Electromedical equipment” companies are owned by institutional investors. 50.5% of Zynex shares are owned by company insiders. Comparatively, 18.6% of shares of all “Electromedical equipment” companies are owned by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that large money managers, endowments and hedge funds believe a stock is poised for long-term growth.

Volatility and Risk

Zynex has a beta of 0.6, suggesting that its stock price is 40% less volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Zynex’s competitors have a beta of 24.78, suggesting that their average stock price is 2,378% more volatile than the S&P 500.

About Zynex

Zynex, Inc., through its subsidiaries, designs, manufactures, and markets medical devices to treat chronic and acute pain; and activate and exercise muscles for rehabilitative purposes with electrical stimulation. It offers NexWave, a dual channel, multi-modality interferential current, transcutaneous electrical nerve stimulation (TENS), and neuromuscular electrical stimulation device; NeuroMove, an electromyography triggered electrical stimulation device; InWave, an electrical stimulation product for the treatment of female urinary incontinence; and TENSWave, a dual channel TENS device. The company also supplies electrodes for the delivery of electrical current to the body and batteries for use in electrotherapy products; and distributes Comfortrac for cervical traction, JetStream for hot/cold therapy, and LSO Back Braces for lumbar support. In addition, it offers blood volume monitor, a non-invasive medical device for monitoring central blood volume for use in operating and recovery rooms to detect blood loss during surgery and internal bleeding during recovery. The company provides its products for use in pain management and control; and stroke and spinal cord injury rehabilitation. Zynex, Inc. sells its products through direct sales force primarily in the United States. The company was founded in 1996 and is headquartered in Englewood, Colorado.

