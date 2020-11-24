-$0.01 EPS Expected for Oxford Immunotec Global PLC (NASDAQ:OXFD) This Quarter

Brokerages expect Oxford Immunotec Global PLC (NASDAQ:OXFD) to report ($0.01) earnings per share for the current quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Two analysts have issued estimates for Oxford Immunotec Global’s earnings, with the highest EPS estimate coming in at $0.00 and the lowest estimate coming in at ($0.02). Oxford Immunotec Global posted earnings per share of ($0.06) in the same quarter last year, which indicates a positive year-over-year growth rate of 83.3%. The company is expected to issue its next earnings report on Monday, March 1st.

On average, analysts expect that Oxford Immunotec Global will report full year earnings of ($0.60) per share for the current fiscal year, with EPS estimates ranging from ($0.61) to ($0.59). For the next fiscal year, analysts forecast that the business will post earnings of ($0.01) per share, with EPS estimates ranging from ($0.02) to $0.00. Zacks’ earnings per share calculations are a mean average based on a survey of analysts that cover Oxford Immunotec Global.

Get Oxford Immunotec Global alerts:

Oxford Immunotec Global (NASDAQ:OXFD) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, November 3rd. The company reported ($0.01) EPS for the quarter, hitting the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.01). Oxford Immunotec Global had a negative net margin of 28.12% and a negative return on equity of 7.52%.

Several research firms have recently commented on OXFD. BidaskClub upgraded shares of Oxford Immunotec Global from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, November 6th. ValuEngine upgraded shares of Oxford Immunotec Global from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 7th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Oxford Immunotec Global from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 4th.

Shares of NASDAQ:OXFD traded up $0.10 on Thursday, hitting $13.78. 27 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 186,321. Oxford Immunotec Global has a 1-year low of $8.37 and a 1-year high of $17.77. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $12.78 and its 200 day moving average price is $12.92. The firm has a market capitalization of $355.16 million, a P/E ratio of -21.71 and a beta of 1.17.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of OXFD. Morgan Stanley lifted its position in Oxford Immunotec Global by 38.1% during the first quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 145,073 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,343,000 after purchasing an additional 40,025 shares during the period. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. bought a new position in shares of Oxford Immunotec Global in the 1st quarter valued at about $82,000. State Street Corp lifted its holdings in shares of Oxford Immunotec Global by 10.8% in the 1st quarter. State Street Corp now owns 38,608 shares of the company’s stock valued at $358,000 after acquiring an additional 3,758 shares during the last quarter. HighMark Wealth Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Oxford Immunotec Global by 4.3% in the 2nd quarter. HighMark Wealth Management LLC now owns 118,903 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,572,000 after acquiring an additional 4,888 shares during the last quarter. Finally, WINTON GROUP Ltd lifted its holdings in shares of Oxford Immunotec Global by 104.2% in the 2nd quarter. WINTON GROUP Ltd now owns 174,578 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,270,000 after acquiring an additional 89,072 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 90.17% of the company’s stock.

Oxford Immunotec Global Company Profile

Oxford Immunotec Global PLC, a diagnostics company, focuses on developing and commercializing proprietary tests for immunology and infectious diseases in the United States, Europe, Asia, and internationally. The company develops its products using its T-SPOT technology platform that measures marker-specific cellular (T cells) responses at a single cell level and inform the diagnosis, prognosis, and monitoring of patients with immune-regulated conditions.

Read More: How Do Front-End Loads Impact an Investment?

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Oxford Immunotec Global (OXFD)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Oxford Immunotec Global Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Oxford Immunotec Global and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.