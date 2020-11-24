$0.05 Earnings Per Share Expected for Dicerna Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:DRNA) This Quarter

Equities research analysts expect Dicerna Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:DRNA) to report earnings of $0.05 per share for the current quarter, according to Zacks. Five analysts have made estimates for Dicerna Pharmaceuticals’ earnings, with the lowest EPS estimate coming in at ($0.33) and the highest estimate coming in at $1.16. Dicerna Pharmaceuticals posted earnings per share of ($0.58) during the same quarter last year, which indicates a positive year-over-year growth rate of 108.6%. The business is expected to issue its next quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 25th.

Zacks Investment Research’s earnings per share calculations are an average based on a survey of sell-side analysts that that provide coverage for Dicerna Pharmaceuticals.

Get Dicerna Pharmaceuticals alerts:

Dicerna Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:DRNA) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 5th. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($0.29) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.17) by ($0.12). Dicerna Pharmaceuticals had a negative net margin of 88.81% and a negative return on equity of 71.72%.

DRNA has been the topic of several research analyst reports. SVB Leerink upped their target price on shares of Dicerna Pharmaceuticals from $43.00 to $46.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, August 7th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Dicerna Pharmaceuticals from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, November 6th. B. Riley reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $30.00 price target on shares of Dicerna Pharmaceuticals in a report on Monday, August 10th. BidaskClub upgraded Dicerna Pharmaceuticals from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 29th. Finally, ValuEngine upgraded Dicerna Pharmaceuticals from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, August 14th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have assigned a buy rating to the company. The company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $34.27.

Dicerna Pharmaceuticals stock traded down $0.17 during mid-day trading on Thursday, reaching $22.69. 4,195 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 644,656. Dicerna Pharmaceuticals has a 52-week low of $11.75 and a 52-week high of $27.68. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.72 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -14.20 and a beta of 1.35. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $21.06 and its 200 day moving average price is $21.21.

In other news, insider Regina M. Paglia sold 30,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, November 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $22.75, for a total transaction of $682,500.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 30,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $682,500. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, COO James B. Weissman sold 4,360 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $20.95, for a total transaction of $91,342.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief operating officer now directly owns 36,220 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $758,809. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders sold 67,635 shares of company stock valued at $1,465,887. 11.30% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. RTW Investments LP increased its stake in shares of Dicerna Pharmaceuticals by 2.7% during the 2nd quarter. RTW Investments LP now owns 7,152,918 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $181,684,000 after purchasing an additional 189,783 shares during the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its holdings in Dicerna Pharmaceuticals by 13.0% in the 2nd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 3,336,975 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $84,760,000 after purchasing an additional 385,118 shares during the period. State Street Corp lifted its holdings in shares of Dicerna Pharmaceuticals by 9.5% during the 3rd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 3,139,373 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $56,477,000 after acquiring an additional 272,178 shares during the period. Candriam Luxembourg S.C.A. lifted its holdings in shares of Dicerna Pharmaceuticals by 52.7% during the 2nd quarter. Candriam Luxembourg S.C.A. now owns 1,343,269 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $34,121,000 after acquiring an additional 463,769 shares during the period. Finally, Perceptive Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Dicerna Pharmaceuticals during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $20,320,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 74.95% of the company’s stock.

About Dicerna Pharmaceuticals

Dicerna Pharmaceuticals, Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the discovery and development of ribonucleic acid interference (RNAi)-based pharmaceuticals. The company develops pharmaceuticals using its GalXC RNAi platform for the treatment of diseases involving the liver, including rare diseases, viral infectious diseases, chronic liver diseases, and cardiometabolic diseases.

Read More: Why are trading ranges significant?

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Dicerna Pharmaceuticals (DRNA)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Dicerna Pharmaceuticals Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Dicerna Pharmaceuticals and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.