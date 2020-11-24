$0.93 Earnings Per Share Expected for Sun Life Financial Inc. (NYSE:SLF) This Quarter

Wall Street analysts expect that Sun Life Financial Inc. (NYSE:SLF) (TSE:SLF) will announce earnings per share of $0.93 for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks reports. Zero analysts have provided estimates for Sun Life Financial’s earnings, with the highest EPS estimate coming in at $1.02 and the lowest estimate coming in at $0.84. Sun Life Financial reported earnings of $1.02 per share during the same quarter last year, which indicates a negative year over year growth rate of 8.8%. The firm is expected to issue its next quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 10th.

On average, analysts expect that Sun Life Financial will report full year earnings of $4.06 per share for the current fiscal year, with EPS estimates ranging from $4.01 to $4.10. For the next financial year, analysts forecast that the business will report earnings of $4.09 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $3.71 to $4.30. Zacks’ earnings per share averages are an average based on a survey of sell-side research firms that that provide coverage for Sun Life Financial.

Sun Life Financial (NYSE:SLF) (TSE:SLF) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, November 4th. The financial services provider reported $1.44 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.90 by $0.54. Sun Life Financial had a net margin of 6.03% and a return on equity of 13.77%. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $1.37 EPS.

SLF has been the topic of a number of research reports. Desjardins reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $65.00 price objective on shares of Sun Life Financial in a report on Friday. CIBC raised their price objective on shares of Sun Life Financial from $59.00 to $64.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday, August 10th. Scotiabank raised their price objective on shares of Sun Life Financial from $61.00 to $64.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a report on Friday, November 6th. ValuEngine raised shares of Sun Life Financial from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, November 5th. Finally, Veritas Investment Research raised shares of Sun Life Financial from a “sell” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, July 30th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company. Sun Life Financial has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $60.00.

Shares of SLF traded up $0.29 on Tuesday, reaching $45.59. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 8,418 shares, compared to its average volume of 675,061. The stock has a market capitalization of $26.49 billion, a P/E ratio of 15.56, a PEG ratio of 1.26 and a beta of 1.06. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $42.60 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $39.58. Sun Life Financial has a 12-month low of $24.37 and a 12-month high of $50.13.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, December 31st. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, November 25th will be given a dividend of $0.413 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, November 24th. This represents a $1.65 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.62%. This is a boost from Sun Life Financial’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.41. Sun Life Financial’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 42.16%.

Several institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in SLF. BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp boosted its stake in shares of Sun Life Financial by 192.8% during the second quarter. BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp now owns 1,956,758 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $71,912,000 after purchasing an additional 1,288,475 shares during the period. FIL Ltd lifted its position in shares of Sun Life Financial by 8.8% during the second quarter. FIL Ltd now owns 15,091,728 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $554,601,000 after buying an additional 1,215,596 shares during the last quarter. Montrusco Bolton Investments Inc. lifted its position in shares of Sun Life Financial by 547.3% during the second quarter. Montrusco Bolton Investments Inc. now owns 1,138,290 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $44,367,000 after buying an additional 962,425 shares during the last quarter. MUFG Securities EMEA plc lifted its position in shares of Sun Life Financial by 188.9% during the second quarter. MUFG Securities EMEA plc now owns 1,300,000 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $47,775,000 after buying an additional 850,000 shares during the last quarter. Finally, CIBC Asset Management Inc lifted its position in shares of Sun Life Financial by 20.1% during the third quarter. CIBC Asset Management Inc now owns 4,806,272 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $195,695,000 after buying an additional 802,757 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 43.91% of the company’s stock.

About Sun Life Financial

Sun Life Financial Inc, a financial services company, provides insurance, wealth, and asset management solutions to individuals and corporate clients in the United States, the United Kingdom, Canada, and internationally. It offers life, health, wellness, disability, critical illness, stop-loss, and long-term care insurance products.

