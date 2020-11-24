$1.30 Earnings Per Share Expected for Kadant Inc. (NYSE:KAI) This Quarter

Wall Street analysts expect Kadant Inc. (NYSE:KAI) to report earnings per share of $1.30 for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Three analysts have issued estimates for Kadant’s earnings. The lowest EPS estimate is $1.19 and the highest is $1.50. Kadant reported earnings per share of $1.32 in the same quarter last year, which would suggest a negative year over year growth rate of 1.5%. The firm is expected to report its next earnings report on Wednesday, February 10th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Kadant will report full year earnings of $4.75 per share for the current financial year, with EPS estimates ranging from $4.63 to $4.95. For the next financial year, analysts anticipate that the company will report earnings of $5.27 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $4.84 to $5.80. Zacks Investment Research’s earnings per share averages are an average based on a survey of research firms that cover Kadant.

Get Kadant alerts:

Kadant (NYSE:KAI) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Sunday, November 1st. The industrial products company reported $1.31 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.97 by $0.34. The business had revenue of $154.61 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $142.71 million. Kadant had a return on equity of 12.80% and a net margin of 7.35%.

KAI has been the topic of a number of analyst reports. DA Davidson upped their target price on shares of Kadant from $75.00 to $105.00 in a report on Monday, July 27th. Barrington Research reaffirmed a “hold” rating on shares of Kadant in a report on Thursday, July 30th. Zacks Investment Research raised Kadant from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $135.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Saturday, October 31st. Finally, Sidoti boosted their target price on Kadant from $102.00 to $116.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 28th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, The company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $112.75.

In other news, Director Thomas C. Leonard sold 521 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, October 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $110.00, for a total value of $57,310.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 10,429 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,147,190. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, Director John M. Albertine sold 3,500 shares of Kadant stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, September 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $104.15, for a total value of $364,525.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 6,991 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $728,112.65. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 2.30% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. WASHINGTON TRUST Co acquired a new stake in shares of Kadant during the third quarter worth about $27,000. Fifth Third Bancorp acquired a new position in Kadant in the 2nd quarter valued at about $35,000. Harbor Investment Advisory LLC raised its holdings in Kadant by 80.6% in the 3rd quarter. Harbor Investment Advisory LLC now owns 392 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $43,000 after acquiring an additional 175 shares during the period. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in Kadant during the third quarter worth approximately $101,000. Finally, Russell Investments Group Ltd. bought a new stake in shares of Kadant during the second quarter worth approximately $135,000. 95.60% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Shares of Kadant stock traded up $0.33 on Tuesday, reaching $131.94. The stock had a trading volume of 1,175 shares, compared to its average volume of 62,042. The business’s 50 day moving average is $121.55 and its two-hundred day moving average is $110.04. The company has a current ratio of 1.94, a quick ratio of 1.20 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.60. Kadant has a 1 year low of $52.71 and a 1 year high of $138.56. The company has a market cap of $1.51 billion, a P/E ratio of 31.85, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.17 and a beta of 1.42.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, February 4th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, January 7th will be given a $0.24 dividend. This represents a $0.96 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.73%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, January 6th. Kadant’s dividend payout ratio is presently 17.91%.

Kadant Company Profile

Kadant Inc supplies equipment and critical components worldwide. The company's Papermaking Systems segment develops, manufactures, and markets custom-engineered stock-preparation systems and equipment for the preparation of wastepaper for conversion into recycled paper and balers, as well as related equipment used in the processing of recyclable and waste materials; and fluid-handling systems and equipment used in industrial piping systems to compensate for movement, as well as to transfer fluid, power, and data.

Featured Article: SEC Filing

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Kadant (KAI)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Kadant Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Kadant and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.