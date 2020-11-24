100 Shares in Air Products and Chemicals, Inc. (NYSE:APD) Purchased by Adams Wealth Management

Adams Wealth Management acquired a new stake in Air Products and Chemicals, Inc. (NYSE:APD) during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund acquired 100 shares of the basic materials company’s stock, valued at approximately $30,000.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Creative Planning increased its holdings in Air Products and Chemicals by 1.5% in the second quarter. Creative Planning now owns 12,333 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $2,978,000 after buying an additional 182 shares during the last quarter. Allworth Financial LP grew its holdings in Air Products and Chemicals by 243.4% in the 2nd quarter. Allworth Financial LP now owns 625 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $151,000 after buying an additional 443 shares during the last quarter. Ziegler Capital Management LLC grew its holdings in Air Products and Chemicals by 6.6% in the 2nd quarter. Ziegler Capital Management LLC now owns 22,619 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $5,461,000 after buying an additional 1,409 shares during the last quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. increased its position in Air Products and Chemicals by 13.0% in the 2nd quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. now owns 1,017,412 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $245,664,000 after buying an additional 116,681 shares during the period. Finally, MAI Capital Management lifted its holdings in shares of Air Products and Chemicals by 8.3% during the second quarter. MAI Capital Management now owns 6,829 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $1,649,000 after buying an additional 522 shares during the last quarter. 79.57% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Shares of Air Products and Chemicals stock traded up $5.80 during midday trading on Tuesday, hitting $281.06. 23,663 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,224,309. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $288.48 and a 200-day simple moving average of $273.85. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.60, a current ratio of 3.59 and a quick ratio of 3.43. The firm has a market cap of $60.80 billion, a P/E ratio of 32.42, a PEG ratio of 3.48 and a beta of 0.86. Air Products and Chemicals, Inc. has a 52 week low of $167.43 and a 52 week high of $327.89.

Air Products and Chemicals (NYSE:APD) last released its quarterly earnings data on Monday, November 16th. The basic materials company reported $2.19 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $2.21 by ($0.02). Air Products and Chemicals had a return on equity of 15.48% and a net margin of 21.30%. The company had revenue of $2.32 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.27 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $2.27 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was up 1.6% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities research analysts expect that Air Products and Chemicals, Inc. will post 9.12 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, February 8th. Investors of record on Monday, January 4th will be issued a dividend of $1.34 per share. This represents a $5.36 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.91%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, December 31st. Air Products and Chemicals’s dividend payout ratio is currently 63.96%.

A number of brokerages recently issued reports on APD. BMO Capital Markets dropped their target price on shares of Air Products and Chemicals from $364.00 to $340.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, November 12th. Wells Fargo & Company dropped their price objective on shares of Air Products and Chemicals from $340.00 to $320.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, November 12th. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Air Products and Chemicals from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $305.00 target price for the company. in a research note on Monday, September 28th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered Air Products and Chemicals from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and lowered their price target for the company from $310.00 to $280.00 in a research note on Thursday, November 12th. Finally, Morgan Stanley cut their price target on Air Products and Chemicals from $325.00 to $300.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Monday, November 16th. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $287.87.

Air Products and Chemicals, Inc provides atmospheric gases, process and specialty gases, equipment, and services worldwide. The company produces atmospheric gases, including oxygen, nitrogen, argon, and rare gases; process gases, such as hydrogen, helium, carbon dioxide, carbon monoxide, syngas, and specialty gases; and equipment for the production or processing of gases comprising air separation units and non-cryogenic generators for customers in various industries, including refining, chemical, gasification, metals, electronics, manufacturing, food and beverage, magnetic resonance imaging, energy production and refining, and metals.

