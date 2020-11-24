1Spatial Plc (SPA.L)’s (SPA) Buy Rating Reiterated at Liberum Capital

Liberum Capital restated their buy rating on shares of 1Spatial Plc (SPA.L) (LON:SPA) in a research note issued to investors on Friday morning, AR Network reports. Liberum Capital currently has a GBX 55 ($0.72) target price on the stock.

1Spatial Plc (SPA.L) stock opened at GBX 25 ($0.33) on Friday. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of GBX 28.45 and a 200-day moving average price of GBX 25.77. The firm has a market capitalization of $34.80 million and a PE ratio of -17.86. The company has a current ratio of 1.21, a quick ratio of 0.90 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 42.21. 1Spatial Plc has a 12-month low of GBX 13 ($0.17) and a 12-month high of GBX 33 ($0.43).

1Spatial Plc (SPA.L) (LON:SPA) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, September 30th. The company reported GBX (0.65) (($0.01)) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that 1Spatial Plc will post 22.0000005 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In related news, insider Andrew Fabian bought 100,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 9th. The stock was bought at an average cost of GBX 27 ($0.35) per share, for a total transaction of £27,000 ($35,275.67).

1Spatial Plc develops and sells IT software, and related consultancy and support services in the United Kingdom, Europe, the United States, and internationally. Its products include 1Integrate for automated data validation, cleaning, transformation, and enhancement for data; 1Data Gateway, a self-service web-portal for spatial data validation, processing, and analytics; 1Integrate for ArcGIS, a solution that ensures the compliance of data for use across the enterprise, as well as provides automated data validation and management for the ArcGIS platform; 1Edit, a spatial vector data editing application; and 1Generalise that automatically creates various smaller-scale data products from large-scale data sources.

