27221 (LGO.V) (CVE:LGO) Given New C$1.50 Price Target at Royal Bank of Canada

27221 (LGO.V) (CVE:LGO) had its target price reduced by Royal Bank of Canada from C$1.80 to C$1.50 in a research report sent to investors on Friday, BayStreet.CA reports. They currently have an outperform rating on the stock.

A number of other research firms have also commented on LGO. HC Wainwright raised their price objective on shares of 27221 (LGO.V) from C$1.40 to C$1.50 in a research note on Monday, August 17th. CIBC dropped their price objective on 27221 (LGO.V) from C$2.20 to C$1.80 in a research note on Friday, November 13th. Finally, CSFB set a C$1.10 price objective on 27221 (LGO.V) and gave the company a neutral rating in a report on Tuesday, November 17th.

27221 has a 52 week low of C$0.11 and a 52 week high of C$0.81.

Largo Resources Ltd. is a natural resource development and exploration company. The Company is engaged in the acquisition, exploration, development and operation of mining and exploration properties located in Brazil and Canada. The Company operates through two segments: mine properties, and exploration and evaluation properties.

