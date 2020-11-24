800 Shares in VanEck Vectors Junior Gold Miners ETF (NYSEARCA:GDXJ) Purchased by Adams Wealth Management

Adams Wealth Management bought a new stake in VanEck Vectors Junior Gold Miners ETF (NYSEARCA:GDXJ) during the third quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor bought 800 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock, valued at approximately $44,000.

A number of other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in GDXJ. IFP Advisors Inc raised its holdings in shares of VanEck Vectors Junior Gold Miners ETF by 72.4% in the 3rd quarter. IFP Advisors Inc now owns 474 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $27,000 after buying an additional 199 shares during the period. Parsons Capital Management Inc. RI increased its stake in VanEck Vectors Junior Gold Miners ETF by 2.2% during the third quarter. Parsons Capital Management Inc. RI now owns 10,360 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $574,000 after purchasing an additional 220 shares during the period. Usca Ria LLC lifted its position in shares of VanEck Vectors Junior Gold Miners ETF by 5.9% during the third quarter. Usca Ria LLC now owns 5,346 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $296,000 after purchasing an additional 300 shares in the last quarter. US Bancorp DE boosted its stake in shares of VanEck Vectors Junior Gold Miners ETF by 11.9% in the third quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 3,377 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $187,000 after purchasing an additional 359 shares during the period. Finally, Heartwood Wealth Advisors LLC boosted its stake in shares of VanEck Vectors Junior Gold Miners ETF by 4.0% in the second quarter. Heartwood Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 10,399 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $516,000 after purchasing an additional 396 shares during the period.

VanEck Vectors Junior Gold Miners ETF stock traded down $1.12 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, reaching $48.44. 330,618 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 14,119,444. VanEck Vectors Junior Gold Miners ETF has a twelve month low of $19.52 and a twelve month high of $65.95. The company has a fifty day moving average of $55.78 and a 200-day moving average of $53.65.

Market Vectors Junior Gold Miners ETF (the Fund) seeks to replicate as closely as possible, before fees and expenses, the price and yield performance of the Market Vectors Junior Gold Miners Index (the Index). The Index provides exposure to a global universe of publicly traded small- and medium-capitalization companies that generate at least 50% of their revenues from gold and/or silver mining, hold real property that has the potential to produce at least 50% of the Company’s revenue from gold or silver mining when developed, or primarily invest in gold or silver.

