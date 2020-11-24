$90.61 Million in Sales Expected for Diamond S Shipping Inc. (NYSE:DSSI) This Quarter

Equities research analysts expect that Diamond S Shipping Inc. (NYSE:DSSI) will report sales of $90.61 million for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Three analysts have issued estimates for Diamond S Shipping’s earnings. The highest sales estimate is $99.56 million and the lowest is $78.15 million. Diamond S Shipping reported sales of $186.31 million during the same quarter last year, which would suggest a negative year-over-year growth rate of 51.4%. The firm is scheduled to issue its next earnings report on Thursday, March 4th.

On average, analysts expect that Diamond S Shipping will report full year sales of $596.49 million for the current fiscal year, with estimates ranging from $584.03 million to $605.44 million. For the next fiscal year, analysts anticipate that the business will report sales of $537.07 million, with estimates ranging from $501.20 million to $590.92 million. Zacks’ sales calculations are a mean average based on a survey of analysts that that provide coverage for Diamond S Shipping.

Diamond S Shipping (NYSE:DSSI) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Sunday, November 15th. The company reported ($0.24) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.21) by ($0.03). Diamond S Shipping had a return on equity of 8.91% and a net margin of 15.49%. The company had revenue of $112.60 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $128.13 million.

A number of equities research analysts recently issued reports on the company. Zacks Investment Research lowered Diamond S Shipping from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Tuesday, October 20th. Stifel Nicolaus lowered their price objective on shares of Diamond S Shipping from $17.00 to $14.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, October 19th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group lowered their price objective on shares of Diamond S Shipping from $12.00 to $11.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, November 16th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company. Diamond S Shipping has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $15.24.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Prudential PLC acquired a new position in Diamond S Shipping during the third quarter worth approximately $5,331,000. Donald Smith & CO. Inc. grew its position in shares of Diamond S Shipping by 27.2% in the third quarter. Donald Smith & CO. Inc. now owns 3,277,071 shares of the company’s stock valued at $22,513,000 after purchasing an additional 700,658 shares during the last quarter. Brandes Investment Partners LP acquired a new position in shares of Diamond S Shipping in the second quarter valued at approximately $2,399,000. Prudential Financial Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Diamond S Shipping in the second quarter valued at approximately $2,144,000. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. grew its holdings in Diamond S Shipping by 497.5% in the 3rd quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 308,047 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,074,000 after buying an additional 256,489 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 63.69% of the company’s stock.

DSSI opened at $7.23 on Friday. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $6.40 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $8.13. Diamond S Shipping has a 1 year low of $5.31 and a 1 year high of $17.50. The company has a market capitalization of $292.39 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 2.71 and a beta of 0.46. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.49, a current ratio of 1.31 and a quick ratio of 1.19.

Diamond S Shipping Inc provides seaborne transportation of crude oil, refined petroleum, and other products in the international shipping markets. The company operates in two segments, Crude Tankers and Product Carriers. As of June 30, 2020, it owned and operated a fleet of 64 vessels, including 13 Suezmax crude carriers, one Aframax crude carrier, and 50 medium-range product carriers.

