905 Shares in Marsh & McLennan Companies, Inc. (NYSE:MMC) Bought by Hexagon Capital Partners LLC

Hexagon Capital Partners LLC acquired a new position in Marsh & McLennan Companies, Inc. (NYSE:MMC) in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor acquired 905 shares of the financial services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $94,000.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the business. BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp raised its holdings in Marsh & McLennan Companies by 9.6% in the third quarter. BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp now owns 88,488 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $10,150,000 after purchasing an additional 7,740 shares in the last quarter. River Wealth Advisors LLC raised its holdings in Marsh & McLennan Companies by 60.8% in the third quarter. River Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 7,499 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $860,000 after purchasing an additional 2,834 shares in the last quarter. Findlay Park Partners LLP raised its holdings in Marsh & McLennan Companies by 33.2% in the third quarter. Findlay Park Partners LLP now owns 3,619,976 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $415,211,000 after purchasing an additional 902,926 shares in the last quarter. Toews Corp ADV bought a new position in Marsh & McLennan Companies in the third quarter worth $986,000. Finally, Occidental Asset Management LLC raised its holdings in Marsh & McLennan Companies by 19.4% in the third quarter. Occidental Asset Management LLC now owns 5,527 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $634,000 after purchasing an additional 898 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 87.38% of the company’s stock.

In other Marsh & McLennan Companies news, CFO Mark C. Mcgivney sold 32,439 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $114.91, for a total value of $3,727,565.49. Also, Director Lloyd M. Yates sold 6,658 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $115.17, for a total value of $766,801.86. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 24,001 shares in the company, valued at $2,764,195.17. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 0.90% of the company’s stock.

NYSE MMC opened at $113.28 on Tuesday. Marsh & McLennan Companies, Inc. has a one year low of $74.33 and a one year high of $120.97. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $112.05 and a 200 day moving average of $111.54. The company has a market capitalization of $57.45 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 28.46, a PEG ratio of 4.74 and a beta of 0.86. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.32, a quick ratio of 1.37 and a current ratio of 1.27.

Marsh & McLennan Companies (NYSE:MMC) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, October 29th. The financial services provider reported $0.82 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.73 by $0.09. The company had revenue of $3.97 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.84 billion. Marsh & McLennan Companies had a return on equity of 31.20% and a net margin of 11.91%. Marsh & McLennan Companies’s revenue for the quarter was up .0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the company earned $0.77 EPS. On average, equities analysts predict that Marsh & McLennan Companies, Inc. will post 4.88 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, November 13th. Shareholders of record on Friday, October 9th were given a $0.465 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, October 8th. This represents a $1.86 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.64%. Marsh & McLennan Companies’s payout ratio is 39.91%.

A number of research firms have issued reports on MMC. Bank of America downgraded Marsh & McLennan Companies from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating and decreased their price objective for the stock from $115.00 to $113.00 in a report on Friday, August 21st. Morgan Stanley raised their price target on Marsh & McLennan Companies from $120.00 to $122.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Friday, July 31st. Piper Sandler downgraded Marsh & McLennan Companies from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and reduced their price target for the company from $130.00 to $103.00 in a report on Monday, November 2nd. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Marsh & McLennan Companies from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $118.00 price target for the company in a report on Thursday, October 22nd. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. downgraded Marsh & McLennan Companies from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $116.00 price target for the company. in a report on Monday, October 12th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $113.67.

Marsh & McLennan Companies, Inc, a professional services company, provides advice and solutions to clients in the areas of risk, strategy, and people worldwide. It operates in two segments, Risk and Insurance Services, and Consulting. The Risk and Insurance Services segment offers risk management services, such as risk advice, risk transfer, and risk control and mitigation solutions, as well as insurance and reinsurance broking, catastrophe and financial modeling, and related advisory services; and insurance program management services.

