A.P. Møller – Mærsk A/S (OTCMKTS:AMKBY) Earns “Overweight” Rating from JPMorgan Chase & Co.

JPMorgan Chase & Co. reissued their overweight rating on shares of A.P. Møller – Mærsk A/S (OTCMKTS:AMKBY) in a report issued on Friday, The Fly reports.

A number of other research firms also recently issued reports on AMKBY. Berenberg Bank restated a sell rating on shares of A.P. Møller – Mærsk A/S in a report on Friday, October 9th. Jefferies Financial Group raised A.P. Møller – Mærsk A/S from a hold rating to a buy rating in a report on Tuesday, September 29th. Credit Suisse Group restated an outperform rating on shares of A.P. Møller – Mærsk A/S in a research note on Wednesday, October 14th. ValuEngine downgraded A.P. Møller – Mærsk A/S from a hold rating to a sell rating in a research note on Thursday, October 1st. Finally, Citigroup began coverage on A.P. Møller – Mærsk A/S in a research note on Friday, July 24th. They issued a buy rating on the stock. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the stock. A.P. Møller – Mærsk A/S presently has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus price target of $9.00.

Get A.P. Møller - Mærsk A/S alerts:

Shares of OTCMKTS:AMKBY opened at $9.52 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $38.14 billion, a PE ratio of 25.05 and a beta of 1.22. A.P. Møller – Mærsk A/S has a 1 year low of $3.54 and a 1 year high of $9.70. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.27, a current ratio of 1.21 and a quick ratio of 1.11. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $8.43 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $6.90.

A.P. MÃ¸ller – MÃ¦rsk A/S operates as an integrated transport and logistics company worldwide. The company's Ocean segment engages in container shipping activities, including demurrage and detention, terminal handling, documentation services, container services, and container storage, as well as transhipment services under Maersk Line, Safmarine, Sealand Â- A Maersk Company, Hamburg SÃ¼d, and APM Terminal brands.

See Also: Why Invest in High-Yield Dividend Stocks?

Receive News & Ratings for A.P. Møller - Mærsk A/S Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for A.P. Møller - Mærsk A/S and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.