A.P. Møller – Mærsk A/S’s (AMKBY) Sell Rating Reaffirmed at Berenberg Bank

Berenberg Bank reissued their sell rating on shares of A.P. Møller – Mærsk A/S (OTCMKTS:AMKBY) in a report released on Friday, The Fly reports.

Several other analysts also recently issued reports on the stock. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of A.P. Møller – Mærsk A/S from a buy rating to a hold rating in a report on Thursday, November 5th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reaffirmed a buy rating on shares of A.P. Møller – Mærsk A/S in a research report on Thursday, November 19th. Barclays reissued an underweight rating on shares of A.P. Møller – Mærsk A/S in a research report on Thursday, November 19th. Credit Suisse Group restated an outperform rating on shares of A.P. Møller – Mærsk A/S in a research note on Wednesday, October 14th. Finally, Citigroup assumed coverage on A.P. Møller – Mærsk A/S in a research report on Friday, July 24th. They issued a buy rating on the stock. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company. The company has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus price target of $9.00.

Shares of A.P. Møller – Mærsk A/S stock opened at $9.52 on Friday. A.P. Møller – Mærsk A/S has a 12-month low of $3.54 and a 12-month high of $9.70. The company has a quick ratio of 1.11, a current ratio of 1.21 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.27. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $8.43 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $6.90. The stock has a market capitalization of $38.14 billion, a P/E ratio of 25.05 and a beta of 1.22.

A.P. MÃ¸ller – MÃ¦rsk A/S operates as an integrated transport and logistics company worldwide. The company's Ocean segment engages in container shipping activities, including demurrage and detention, terminal handling, documentation services, container services, and container storage, as well as transhipment services under Maersk Line, Safmarine, Sealand Â- A Maersk Company, Hamburg SÃ¼d, and APM Terminal brands.

