Aareal Bank AG (OTCMKTS:AAALF) Short Interest Down 14.1% in October

Aareal Bank AG (OTCMKTS:AAALF) saw a significant drop in short interest in the month of October. As of October 30th, there was short interest totalling 18,300 shares, a drop of 14.1% from the October 15th total of 21,300 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 0 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently ∞ days.

A number of research analysts recently commented on the company. Citigroup upgraded Aareal Bank from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, October 6th. DZ Bank restated a “buy” rating on shares of Aareal Bank in a research report on Thursday, November 12th.

Shares of OTCMKTS AAALF opened at $20.78 on Tuesday. Aareal Bank has a 52 week low of $20.78 and a 52 week high of $20.78. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $20.78 and its 200 day moving average is $15.87.

Aareal Bank AG, together with its subsidiaries, provides financing, software products, digital solutions, and payment transaction applications for the property sector and related industries in Germany and internationally. The company operates through two segments, Structured Property Financing and Consulting/Services.

