Abbott Laboratories (NYSE:ABT) Shares Sold by Virginia Retirement Systems ET AL

Virginia Retirement Systems ET AL cut its holdings in shares of Abbott Laboratories (NYSE:ABT) by 0.1% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 209,800 shares of the healthcare product maker’s stock after selling 300 shares during the period. Virginia Retirement Systems ET AL’s holdings in Abbott Laboratories were worth $22,833,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. Price Wealth LLC raised its stake in shares of Abbott Laboratories by 63.6% during the 3rd quarter. Price Wealth LLC now owns 306 shares of the healthcare product maker’s stock worth $33,000 after buying an additional 119 shares during the last quarter. RPG Investment Advisory LLC boosted its holdings in Abbott Laboratories by 113.4% in the 2nd quarter. RPG Investment Advisory LLC now owns 382 shares of the healthcare product maker’s stock worth $35,000 after acquiring an additional 203 shares during the period. Crewe Advisors LLC raised its position in shares of Abbott Laboratories by 278.4% in the 3rd quarter. Crewe Advisors LLC now owns 367 shares of the healthcare product maker’s stock valued at $40,000 after purchasing an additional 270 shares in the last quarter. Islay Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Abbott Laboratories during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $46,000. Finally, Jaffetilchin Investment Partners LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Abbott Laboratories during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $52,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 63.94% of the company’s stock.

In other news, SVP Randel William Woodgrift sold 2,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, September 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $105.28, for a total transaction of $263,200.00. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now owns 46,267 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,870,989.76. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, SVP Roger Bird sold 6,290 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, September 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $108.73, for a total value of $683,911.70. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 56,630 shares in the company, valued at $6,157,379.90. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 168,252 shares of company stock valued at $18,352,259 in the last three months. 1.70% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Several research analysts have recently issued reports on the company. Credit Suisse Group decreased their price target on Abbott Laboratories from $136.00 to $118.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, October 22nd. Raymond James raised their price target on Abbott Laboratories from $102.00 to $114.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 22nd. SVB Leerink raised their target price on Abbott Laboratories from $110.00 to $115.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a report on Thursday, October 22nd. Jefferies Financial Group raised their price objective on Abbott Laboratories from $113.00 to $123.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 22nd. Finally, Wolfe Research began coverage on Abbott Laboratories in a research report on Friday, September 11th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $124.00 target price for the company. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and thirteen have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $115.53.

Shares of NYSE ABT traded down $0.69 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, hitting $108.58. 37,076 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 6,942,264. The stock has a market capitalization of $193.67 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 57.82, a PEG ratio of 2.53 and a beta of 0.90. The business has a 50 day moving average of $109.55 and a two-hundred day moving average of $100.58. The company has a quick ratio of 1.19, a current ratio of 1.70 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.58. Abbott Laboratories has a 1 year low of $61.61 and a 1 year high of $115.14.

Abbott Laboratories (NYSE:ABT) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, October 21st. The healthcare product maker reported $0.98 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.90 by $0.08. The company had revenue of $8.85 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $8.53 billion. Abbott Laboratories had a return on equity of 18.19% and a net margin of 10.50%. Abbott Laboratories’s revenue was up 9.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $0.84 EPS. As a group, research analysts anticipate that Abbott Laboratories will post 3.57 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, November 16th. Investors of record on Thursday, October 15th were paid a $0.36 dividend. This represents a $1.44 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.33%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, October 14th. Abbott Laboratories’s dividend payout ratio is currently 44.44%.

Abbott Laboratories discovers, develops, manufactures, and sells health care products worldwide. Its Established Pharmaceutical Products segment offers generic pharmaceuticals for the treatment of pancreatic exocrine insufficiency; irritable bowel syndrome or biliary spasm; intrahepatic cholestasis or depressive symptom; gynecological disorder; hormone replacement therapy; dyslipidemia; hypertension; hypothyroidism; MÃ©niÃ¨re's disease and vestibular vertigo; pain, fever, and inflammation; migraine; and anti-infective clarithromycin, as well as provides influenza vaccines and products that regulate physiological rhythm of the colon.

