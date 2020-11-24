ABB’s (ABB) “Buy” Rating Reiterated at UBS Group

UBS Group reaffirmed their buy rating on shares of ABB (NYSE:ABB) in a report published on Friday, The Fly reports.

Several other equities analysts have also issued reports on ABB. Kepler Capital Markets reiterated a buy rating on shares of ABB in a research note on Sunday, October 25th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft downgraded ABB from a hold rating to a sell rating in a research report on Friday. TheStreet cut ABB from a b rating to a c+ rating in a research report on Monday, October 26th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reaffirmed an underweight rating on shares of ABB in a research report on Friday. Finally, Berenberg Bank began coverage on ABB in a research note on Thursday, August 20th. They issued a sell rating for the company. Six analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. ABB presently has an average rating of Hold and an average target price of $22.00.

Shares of ABB stock opened at $26.61 on Friday. ABB has a 52-week low of $14.71 and a 52-week high of $28.03. The firm has a market capitalization of $57.69 billion, a P/E ratio of 10.16, a P/E/G ratio of 5.33 and a beta of 1.08. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $26.35 and a 200 day moving average price of $24.14. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.37, a quick ratio of 1.13 and a current ratio of 1.42.

ABB (NYSE:ABB) last released its quarterly earnings data on Friday, October 23rd. The industrial products company reported $0.21 earnings per share for the quarter, hitting the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.21. The company had revenue of $6.58 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $6.29 billion. ABB had a net margin of 21.33% and a return on equity of 15.47%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 4.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $0.33 earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that ABB will post 0.81 EPS for the current year.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. RMR Wealth Builders acquired a new position in ABB in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $25,000. Jeppson Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in ABB during the third quarter worth $31,000. AXA S.A. purchased a new position in shares of ABB in the third quarter valued at $32,000. Aua Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of ABB during the 3rd quarter worth $34,000. Finally, James Investment Research Inc. boosted its position in shares of ABB by 1,252.0% in the 2nd quarter. James Investment Research Inc. now owns 1,352 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $31,000 after buying an additional 1,252 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 2.86% of the company’s stock.

ABB Company Profile

ABB Ltd manufactures and sells electrification, industrial automation, motion, and robotics and discrete automation products for customers in utilities, industry and transport, and infrastructure worldwide. The company's Electrification Products segment provides electric vehicle charging infrastructure, solar power solutions, modular substation packages, distribution automation products, switchboard and panel boards, switchgears, UPS solutions, circuit breakers, measuring and sensing devices, control products, wiring accessories, enclosures and cabling systems, and intelligent home and building solutions.

