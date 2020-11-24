Abraxas Petroleum (NASDAQ:AXAS) Shares Gap Up to $2.34

Abraxas Petroleum Co. (NASDAQ:AXAS) gapped up before the market opened on Tuesday . The stock had previously closed at $2.34, but opened at $2.79. Abraxas Petroleum shares last traded at $2.83, with a volume of 4,228 shares.
A number of equities research analysts have weighed in on the company. BidaskClub downgraded Abraxas Petroleum from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a report on Tuesday, October 20th. ValuEngine upgraded Abraxas Petroleum from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, November 2nd. Finally, Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Abraxas Petroleum from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, November 10th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Abraxas Petroleum has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $1.75.
The stock has a 50 day moving average of $1.30 and a 200 day moving average of $0.48. The company has a market capitalization of $19.66 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 1.26 and a beta of 3.49. The company has a quick ratio of 1.62, a current ratio of 1.63 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.24.
Abraxas Petroleum Company Profile (NASDAQ:AXAS)
Abraxas Petroleum Corporation, an independent energy company, engages in the acquisition, exploration, exploitation, development, and production of oil and gas properties in the United States. The company operates oil and gas assets in the Permian/Delaware Basin, the Rocky Mountain, and South Texas regions.
Featured Article: Bear Market – How and Why They Occur
Receive News & Ratings for Abraxas Petroleum Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Abraxas Petroleum and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.