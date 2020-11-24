Acacia Communications (NASDAQ:ACIA) Reaches New 1-Year High at $69.63

Acacia Communications, Inc. (NASDAQ:ACIA)’s stock price hit a new 52-week high on Tuesday . The company traded as high as $69.63 and last traded at $69.61, with a volume of 1547 shares traded. The stock had previously closed at $69.58.

Several analysts recently issued reports on the stock. BidaskClub downgraded shares of Acacia Communications from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research report on Friday, November 6th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Acacia Communications from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $77.00 price objective for the company in a report on Monday, November 16th.

The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $68.02 and a 200 day moving average price of $67.86. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.93 billion, a PE ratio of 43.76 and a beta of 0.85.

Acacia Communications (NASDAQ:ACIA) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Saturday, November 14th. The technology company reported $0.78 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.58 by $0.20. Acacia Communications had a return on equity of 11.85% and a net margin of 12.56%. Equities research analysts predict that Acacia Communications, Inc. will post 2.01 earnings per share for the current year.

In other news, VP Francis J. Murphy sold 2,804 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, October 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $67.33, for a total value of $188,793.32. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. In the last quarter, insiders sold 5,569 shares of company stock valued at $374,622. Company insiders own 9.30% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in ACIA. Jeppson Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in Acacia Communications during the third quarter worth about $34,000. Paloma Partners Management Co boosted its stake in Acacia Communications by 1,196.0% in the third quarter. Paloma Partners Management Co now owns 140,689 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $9,482,000 after acquiring an additional 129,833 shares during the last quarter. Twin Securities Inc. grew its position in shares of Acacia Communications by 13.7% during the 3rd quarter. Twin Securities Inc. now owns 86,979 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $5,862,000 after acquiring an additional 10,506 shares during the period. California State Teachers Retirement System increased its stake in shares of Acacia Communications by 0.5% during the 3rd quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System now owns 58,900 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $3,970,000 after purchasing an additional 292 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Colony Group LLC bought a new stake in shares of Acacia Communications in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $969,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 82.13% of the company’s stock.

Acacia Communications Company Profile (NASDAQ:ACIA)

Acacia Communications, Inc develops, manufactures, and sells high-speed coherent optical interconnect products in the United States, China, Germany, Thailand, and internationally. The company offers embedded and pluggable module products consisting of optical interconnect modules with transmission speeds ranging from 100 to 1,200 gigabits per second for use in long-haul, metro, and inter-data center markets.

