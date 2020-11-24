Adams Wealth Management Acquires New Holdings in Ecolab Inc. (NYSE:ECL)

Adams Wealth Management bought a new position in Ecolab Inc. (NYSE:ECL) in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund bought 136 shares of the basic materials company’s stock, valued at approximately $27,000.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in ECL. BlackRock Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Ecolab by 3.7% in the 3rd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 20,078,759 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $4,012,541,000 after purchasing an additional 712,842 shares during the last quarter. Morgan Stanley increased its holdings in shares of Ecolab by 7.2% during the 1st quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 5,095,171 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $793,980,000 after acquiring an additional 344,404 shares during the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp raised its stake in shares of Ecolab by 1.6% in the 2nd quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 3,186,147 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $633,882,000 after acquiring an additional 49,985 shares in the last quarter. FMR LLC lifted its holdings in Ecolab by 4.0% in the 2nd quarter. FMR LLC now owns 2,631,146 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $523,466,000 after purchasing an additional 100,616 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Cantillon Capital Management LLC lifted its holdings in Ecolab by 0.9% in the 2nd quarter. Cantillon Capital Management LLC now owns 2,225,634 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $442,790,000 after purchasing an additional 19,359 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 65.72% of the company’s stock.

In related news, EVP Jill S. Wyant sold 5,729 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, September 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $204.06, for a total transaction of $1,169,059.74. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 24,827 shares in the company, valued at approximately $5,066,197.62. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, EVP Michael C. Mccormick sold 7,647 shares of Ecolab stock in a transaction dated Friday, November 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $199.16, for a total transaction of $1,522,976.52. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 65,659 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $13,076,646.44. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 1.22% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

ECL traded up $6.31 during trading on Tuesday, reaching $220.23. 21,722 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,137,320. The company has a market capitalization of $61.06 billion, a P/E ratio of -57.97, a PEG ratio of 5.27 and a beta of 0.93. The company has a quick ratio of 1.19, a current ratio of 1.61 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.10. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $201.57 and a 200 day moving average price of $201.61. Ecolab Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $124.60 and a fifty-two week high of $231.36.

Ecolab (NYSE:ECL) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, October 27th. The basic materials company reported $1.15 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.12 by $0.03. The company had revenue of $3.02 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3 billion. Ecolab had a negative net margin of 8.21% and a positive return on equity of 18.14%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 6.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the firm earned $1.52 EPS. As a group, research analysts forecast that Ecolab Inc. will post 4.04 EPS for the current year.

A number of analysts have recently weighed in on ECL shares. BMO Capital Markets upped their price objective on shares of Ecolab from $187.00 to $195.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 28th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft decreased their price target on shares of Ecolab from $210.00 to $200.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, October 28th. Evercore ISI started coverage on Ecolab in a research note on Monday, September 21st. They issued an “outperform” rating on the stock. UBS Group decreased their target price on Ecolab from $210.00 to $205.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, October 6th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised Ecolab from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $207.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, September 30th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, fourteen have given a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $196.69.

Ecolab Inc provides water, hygiene, and energy technologies and services worldwide. The company operates through Global Industrial, Global Institutional, Global Energy, and Other segments. Its Global Industrial segment offers water treatment and process applications, and cleaning and sanitizing solutions primarily to industrial customers within the manufacturing, food and beverage processing, chemical, mining and primary metals, power generation, pulp and paper, and commercial laundry industries.

