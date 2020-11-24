Adams Wealth Management Acquires Shares of 850 Gilead Sciences, Inc. (NASDAQ:GILD)

Adams Wealth Management acquired a new stake in shares of Gilead Sciences, Inc. (NASDAQ:GILD) in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund acquired 850 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock, valued at approximately $54,000.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the business. BlackRock Inc. lifted its position in shares of Gilead Sciences by 14.4% during the 2nd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 115,834,270 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $8,912,289,000 after buying an additional 14,619,279 shares in the last quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System increased its stake in Gilead Sciences by 141.9% in the 2nd quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 10,528,157 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $810,036,000 after acquiring an additional 6,175,064 shares during the last quarter. APG Asset Management N.V. lifted its holdings in shares of Gilead Sciences by 145.8% during the 2nd quarter. APG Asset Management N.V. now owns 2,785,390 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $190,810,000 after acquiring an additional 1,652,188 shares during the last quarter. FMR LLC boosted its stake in Gilead Sciences by 14.4% in the second quarter. FMR LLC now owns 12,602,538 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $969,640,000 after buying an additional 1,582,739 shares in the last quarter. Finally, DNB Asset Management AS grew its position in Gilead Sciences by 435.3% during the third quarter. DNB Asset Management AS now owns 1,821,648 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $115,110,000 after acquiring an additional 1,481,374 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 77.87% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities analysts recently commented on GILD shares. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reiterated a “hold” rating on shares of Gilead Sciences in a research report on Friday, August 7th. Piper Sandler lowered their price objective on Gilead Sciences from $95.00 to $84.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, October 29th. Raymond James reaffirmed a “hold” rating on shares of Gilead Sciences in a research note on Monday, September 14th. Royal Bank of Canada raised their price target on shares of Gilead Sciences from $82.00 to $86.00 in a report on Friday, September 18th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group dropped their target price on shares of Gilead Sciences from $75.00 to $73.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Friday, July 31st. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, sixteen have issued a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $75.74.

GILD stock traded up $0.46 during trading on Tuesday, reaching $60.35. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 100,284 shares, compared to its average volume of 14,222,223. The company has a quick ratio of 3.15, a current ratio of 3.36 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.22. The company’s fifty day moving average is $60.87 and its 200-day moving average is $68.88. The company has a market capitalization of $75.07 billion, a P/E ratio of 61.74, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.69 and a beta of 0.53. Gilead Sciences, Inc. has a 1 year low of $57.04 and a 1 year high of $85.97.

Gilead Sciences (NASDAQ:GILD) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, October 28th. The biopharmaceutical company reported $2.11 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.90 by $0.21. The firm had revenue of $6.58 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $6.20 billion. Gilead Sciences had a return on equity of 37.77% and a net margin of 5.48%. Analysts anticipate that Gilead Sciences, Inc. will post 6.63 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, December 30th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, December 15th will be issued a $0.68 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Monday, December 14th. This represents a $2.72 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.51%. Gilead Sciences’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 44.30%.

About Gilead Sciences

Gilead Sciences, Inc, a research-based biopharmaceutical company, discovers, develops, and commercializes medicines in the areas of unmet medical needs in the United States, Europe, and internationally. The company's products include Biktarvy, Descovy, Odefsey, Genvoya, Stribild, Complera/Eviplera, Atripla, and Truvada for the treatment of human immunodeficiency virus (HIV) infection; and Vosevi, Vemlidy, Epclusa, Harvoni, and Viread products for treating liver diseases.

