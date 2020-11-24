Adams Wealth Management Makes New Investment in AstraZeneca PLC (NYSE:AZN)

Adams Wealth Management purchased a new stake in AstraZeneca PLC (NYSE:AZN) during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm purchased 552 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $30,000.

Several other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of AZN. Clear Harbor Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in AstraZeneca during the 3rd quarter worth $27,000. Simon Quick Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of AstraZeneca during the third quarter worth about $30,000. Allworth Financial LP increased its stake in shares of AstraZeneca by 500.0% in the second quarter. Allworth Financial LP now owns 600 shares of the company’s stock valued at $32,000 after buying an additional 500 shares during the period. TCTC Holdings LLC bought a new position in AstraZeneca in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $32,000. Finally, Atlas Private Wealth Advisors acquired a new stake in AstraZeneca during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $46,000. 16.30% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Get AstraZeneca alerts:

A number of equities analysts have recently commented on AZN shares. Oddo Bhf upgraded shares of AstraZeneca from a “reduce” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, September 23rd. Zacks Investment Research lowered AstraZeneca from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $59.00 price target on the stock. in a research report on Wednesday, July 29th. Berenberg Bank assumed coverage on AstraZeneca in a research note on Tuesday, September 29th. They issued a “buy” rating on the stock. HSBC upgraded AstraZeneca from a “reduce” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 11th. Finally, Morgan Stanley restated an “equal weight” rating on shares of AstraZeneca in a report on Monday. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the stock. AstraZeneca has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $61.00.

AZN stock traded down $0.97 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, reaching $53.73. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 205,524 shares, compared to its average volume of 5,153,190. AstraZeneca PLC has a 12 month low of $36.15 and a 12 month high of $64.94. The company has a current ratio of 0.82, a quick ratio of 0.63 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.14. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $53.86 and its 200 day moving average price is $54.52. The company has a market cap of $143.57 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 64.89, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.63 and a beta of 0.50.

AstraZeneca (NYSE:AZN) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, November 10th. The company reported $0.47 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.44 by $0.03. The company had revenue of $6.58 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $6.65 billion. AstraZeneca had a net margin of 8.36% and a return on equity of 37.72%. AstraZeneca’s revenue for the quarter was up 7.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $0.99 EPS. As a group, equities analysts expect that AstraZeneca PLC will post 2.03 EPS for the current fiscal year.

AstraZeneca Profile

AstraZeneca PLC discovers, develops, and commercializes prescription medicines in the areas of oncology, cardiovascular, renal and metabolism, respiratory, autoimmunity, infection, neuroscience, and gastroenterology worldwide. Its marketed products include Arimidex, Casodex/Cosudex, Calquence, Faslodex, Imfinzi, Iressa, Lynparza, Nolvadex, Tagrisso, and Zoladex for oncology diseases; Atacand/Atacand HCT/Atacand Plus, Brilinta/Brilique, Crestor, Plendil, Seloken/Toprol-XL, Tenormin, and Zestril for cardiovascular diseases; and Bydureon, Byetta, Farxiga/Forxiga, Kombiglyze XR/Komboglyze, Onglyza, Qtern, Symlin, Xigduo/Xigduo XR for metabolic diseases.

Featured Article: Hedge Funds – Risk or Reward?



Receive News & Ratings for AstraZeneca Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for AstraZeneca and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.