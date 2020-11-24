Adams Wealth Management Makes New Investment in Intuit Inc. (NASDAQ:INTU)

Adams Wealth Management bought a new stake in Intuit Inc. (NASDAQ:INTU) during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund bought 99 shares of the software maker’s stock, valued at approximately $32,000.

Other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Banco Bilbao Vizcaya Argentaria S.A. increased its stake in Intuit by 30.1% in the third quarter. Banco Bilbao Vizcaya Argentaria S.A. now owns 52,927 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $17,265,000 after purchasing an additional 12,255 shares during the last quarter. Lord Abbett & CO. LLC boosted its position in Intuit by 120.5% in the 3rd quarter. Lord Abbett & CO. LLC now owns 205,470 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $67,026,000 after buying an additional 112,272 shares during the last quarter. Andra AP fonden grew its stake in Intuit by 8.6% during the 3rd quarter. Andra AP fonden now owns 24,100 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $7,862,000 after purchasing an additional 1,900 shares in the last quarter. Sand Hill Global Advisors LLC grew its position in shares of Intuit by 53.4% during the third quarter. Sand Hill Global Advisors LLC now owns 2,187 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $713,000 after buying an additional 761 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Essex Financial Services Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Intuit in the 3rd quarter worth about $211,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 85.52% of the company’s stock.

A number of brokerages have issued reports on INTU. Credit Suisse Group raised their target price on shares of Intuit from $375.00 to $385.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday. Argus raised their target price on shares of Intuit from $325.00 to $400.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 27th. Stifel Nicolaus upped their price target on shares of Intuit from $300.00 to $405.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 26th. KeyCorp raised their target price on shares of Intuit from $315.00 to $350.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, August 24th. Finally, BidaskClub raised Intuit from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 10th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and fourteen have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $374.28.

In other Intuit news, CEO Sasan K. Goodarzi sold 161,258 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, August 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $345.66, for a total transaction of $55,740,440.28. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 154,306 shares in the company, valued at approximately $53,337,411.96. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website . Also, Chairman Brad D. Smith sold 18,773 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, August 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $342.01, for a total value of $6,420,553.73. Following the sale, the chairman now owns 304,706 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $104,212,499.06. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . In the last ninety days, insiders have sold 244,742 shares of company stock valued at $83,471,109. 4.09% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

INTU stock traded up $1.10 during trading hours on Tuesday, reaching $344.43. 26,920 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,374,480. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $340.23 and its 200-day moving average is $312.30. Intuit Inc. has a 12 month low of $187.68 and a 12 month high of $377.15. The company has a market cap of $89.89 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 49.77, a PEG ratio of 3.33 and a beta of 0.99. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.40, a current ratio of 2.26 and a quick ratio of 2.26.

Intuit (NASDAQ:INTU) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, November 18th. The software maker reported $0.94 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.04 by $0.90. Intuit had a net margin of 23.78% and a return on equity of 40.79%. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $0.55 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Intuit Inc. will post 7.11 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, January 19th. Investors of record on Monday, January 11th will be paid a $0.59 dividend. This represents a $2.36 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.69%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, January 8th. Intuit’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 35.98%.

Intuit Company Profile

Intuit Inc provides financial management and compliance products and services for consumers, small businesses, self-employed, and accounting professionals in the United States, Canada, and internationally. The company operates in three segments: Small Business & Self-Employed, Consumer, and Strategic Partner.

