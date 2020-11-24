Adams Wealth Management Makes New Investment in PepsiCo, Inc. (NASDAQ:PEP)

Adams Wealth Management bought a new stake in shares of PepsiCo, Inc. (NASDAQ:PEP) in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor bought 315 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $44,000.

Several other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in PEP. StrongBox Wealth LLC boosted its stake in PepsiCo by 39.7% in the third quarter. StrongBox Wealth LLC now owns 7,388 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,024,000 after purchasing an additional 2,099 shares in the last quarter. Murphy Capital Management Inc. lifted its holdings in PepsiCo by 1.1% during the 3rd quarter. Murphy Capital Management Inc. now owns 48,815 shares of the company’s stock worth $6,765,000 after purchasing an additional 514 shares during the last quarter. B. Riley Wealth Management Inc. grew its stake in shares of PepsiCo by 3.8% in the second quarter. B. Riley Wealth Management Inc. now owns 42,381 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,605,000 after acquiring an additional 1,562 shares in the last quarter. Chemung Canal Trust Co. grew its position in shares of PepsiCo by 0.3% during the 3rd quarter. Chemung Canal Trust Co. now owns 78,144 shares of the company’s stock worth $10,831,000 after purchasing an additional 235 shares in the last quarter. Finally, TIAA FSB increased its stake in PepsiCo by 0.8% during the 3rd quarter. TIAA FSB now owns 321,206 shares of the company’s stock worth $44,519,000 after acquiring an additional 2,491 shares during the period. 70.16% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get PepsiCo alerts:

Shares of NASDAQ PEP traded down $0.08 during midday trading on Tuesday, hitting $142.94. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 102,516 shares, compared to its average volume of 5,216,310. The firm has a market capitalization of $197.65 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 28.54, a P/E/G ratio of 3.90 and a beta of 0.57. The company has a current ratio of 0.93, a quick ratio of 0.77 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.79. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $139.85 and a 200 day moving average price of $135.81. PepsiCo, Inc. has a one year low of $101.42 and a one year high of $147.20.

PepsiCo (NASDAQ:PEP) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, October 1st. The company reported $1.66 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.49 by $0.17. The business had revenue of $18.09 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $17.24 billion. PepsiCo had a net margin of 10.27% and a return on equity of 56.28%. PepsiCo’s revenue was up 5.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $1.56 EPS. On average, equities research analysts predict that PepsiCo, Inc. will post 5.51 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, January 7th. Shareholders of record on Friday, December 4th will be paid a $1.0225 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, December 3rd. This represents a $4.09 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.86%. PepsiCo’s dividend payout ratio is currently 73.96%.

In related news, CEO Kirk Tanner sold 12,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, November 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $136.81, for a total transaction of $1,710,125.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 95,645 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $13,085,192.45. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. 0.13% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

PEP has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. Citigroup raised PepsiCo from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and boosted their price target for the stock from $148.00 to $169.00 in a report on Monday, October 12th. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of PepsiCo from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $140.00 price target for the company. in a research report on Friday, September 18th. Morgan Stanley raised their price target on shares of PepsiCo from $155.00 to $158.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, October 2nd. BidaskClub cut shares of PepsiCo from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Saturday, November 7th. Finally, UBS Group increased their price objective on PepsiCo from $140.00 to $146.00 in a report on Friday, October 2nd. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating, eight have assigned a buy rating and two have issued a strong buy rating to the company. PepsiCo has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $144.13.

PepsiCo Company Profile

PepsiCo, Inc operates as a food and beverage company worldwide. The company operates through seven segments: FLNA, QFNA, PBNA, LatAm, Europe, AMESA, and APAC. It offers branded dips, cheese-flavored snacks, and tortillas, as well as corn, potato, and tortilla chips; cereals, rice, pasta, mixes and syrups, granola bars, grits, oat squares, oatmeal, rice cakes, simply granola, and side dishes; beverage concentrates, fountain syrups, and finished goods; ready-to-drink tea, coffee, and juices; and dairy products.

Read More: Marijuana Stocks

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding PEP? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for PepsiCo, Inc. (NASDAQ:PEP).

Receive News & Ratings for PepsiCo Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for PepsiCo and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.