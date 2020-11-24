Adams Wealth Management Purchases New Position in Cognizant Technology Solutions Co. (NASDAQ:CTSH)

Adams Wealth Management purchased a new stake in Cognizant Technology Solutions Co. (NASDAQ:CTSH) in the third quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund purchased 856 shares of the information technology service provider’s stock, valued at approximately $59,000.

Other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Macquarie Group Ltd. raised its position in shares of Cognizant Technology Solutions by 15,034.7% in the second quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. now owns 11,817,666 shares of the information technology service provider’s stock worth $671,480,000 after acquiring an additional 11,739,583 shares during the period. Nordea Investment Management AB increased its position in shares of Cognizant Technology Solutions by 94.1% during the second quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB now owns 17,199,972 shares of the information technology service provider’s stock worth $985,042,000 after acquiring an additional 8,336,747 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. raised its stake in shares of Cognizant Technology Solutions by 4.2% in the second quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 54,466,896 shares of the information technology service provider’s stock valued at $3,094,810,000 after acquiring an additional 2,189,245 shares in the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp boosted its holdings in Cognizant Technology Solutions by 8.9% in the second quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 21,926,978 shares of the information technology service provider’s stock valued at $1,245,892,000 after purchasing an additional 1,789,430 shares during the period. Finally, Goldman Sachs Group Inc. grew its stake in Cognizant Technology Solutions by 39.9% during the 2nd quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 4,429,613 shares of the information technology service provider’s stock worth $251,691,000 after purchasing an additional 1,262,365 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 82.32% of the company’s stock.

Several brokerages have recently issued reports on CTSH. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lifted their price objective on Cognizant Technology Solutions from $68.00 to $71.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 29th. Bank of America upgraded shares of Cognizant Technology Solutions from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and lifted their price target for the stock from $67.00 to $76.00 in a research note on Friday, September 11th. Wedbush raised shares of Cognizant Technology Solutions from an “underweight” rating to an “underperform” rating and set a $68.00 price objective on the stock in a research report on Thursday, July 30th. Societe Generale upgraded shares of Cognizant Technology Solutions from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and raised their price objective for the company from $79.00 to $85.00 in a report on Thursday, October 29th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their price objective on shares of Cognizant Technology Solutions from $69.00 to $79.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday, August 17th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have issued a hold rating and eleven have issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $71.83.

Shares of CTSH stock traded up $0.93 during trading hours on Tuesday, hitting $78.13. The stock had a trading volume of 27,066 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,667,369. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.22, a current ratio of 2.62 and a quick ratio of 2.61. The firm has a market capitalization of $41.86 billion, a PE ratio of 28.59, a PEG ratio of 1.89 and a beta of 1.15. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $73.72 and its 200 day moving average is $64.25. Cognizant Technology Solutions Co. has a twelve month low of $40.01 and a twelve month high of $78.47.

Cognizant Technology Solutions (NASDAQ:CTSH) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, October 28th. The information technology service provider reported $0.97 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.90 by $0.07. Cognizant Technology Solutions had a net margin of 8.78% and a return on equity of 19.04%. The firm had revenue of $4.24 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.15 billion. As a group, equities analysts predict that Cognizant Technology Solutions Co. will post 3.65 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, November 30th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, November 19th will be paid a dividend of $0.22 per share. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, November 18th. This represents a $0.88 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.13%. Cognizant Technology Solutions’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 22.06%.

In other Cognizant Technology Solutions news, SVP Robert Telesmanic sold 723 shares of Cognizant Technology Solutions stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, October 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $73.54, for a total value of $53,169.42. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 9,786 shares in the company, valued at approximately $719,662.44. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, General Counsel Matthew W. Friedrich sold 1,250 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, September 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $68.84, for a total value of $86,050.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the general counsel now directly owns 2,518 shares in the company, valued at approximately $173,339.12. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders have sold 60,085 shares of company stock worth $4,174,655. Corporate insiders own 0.31% of the company’s stock.

About Cognizant Technology Solutions

Cognizant Technology Solutions Corporation, a professional services company, provides consulting and technology, and outsourcing services in North America, Europe, and internationally. The company operates through four segments: Financial Services; Healthcare; Products and Resources; and Communications, Media and Technology.

