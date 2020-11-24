Adams Wealth Management Purchases New Shares in Costco Wholesale Co. (NASDAQ:COST)

Adams Wealth Management acquired a new position in shares of Costco Wholesale Co. (NASDAQ:COST) during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm acquired 133 shares of the retailer’s stock, valued at approximately $47,000.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of COST. FMR LLC boosted its position in shares of Costco Wholesale by 4.8% during the 2nd quarter. FMR LLC now owns 12,077,579 shares of the retailer’s stock worth $3,662,043,000 after acquiring an additional 551,799 shares in the last quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC increased its stake in shares of Costco Wholesale by 3.3% in the 3rd quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC now owns 3,391,071 shares of the retailer’s stock valued at $1,203,830,000 after purchasing an additional 108,176 shares during the last quarter. Morgan Stanley raised its holdings in shares of Costco Wholesale by 3.5% during the 1st quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 3,366,481 shares of the retailer’s stock worth $959,885,000 after buying an additional 115,213 shares in the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. lifted its position in shares of Costco Wholesale by 0.5% during the 2nd quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 2,086,280 shares of the retailer’s stock worth $632,582,000 after buying an additional 11,195 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Swiss National Bank lifted its holdings in shares of Costco Wholesale by 1.7% in the second quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 1,804,518 shares of the retailer’s stock worth $547,148,000 after acquiring an additional 29,300 shares during the last quarter. 63.40% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

In other news, Director Susan L. Decker sold 2,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, September 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $347.90, for a total value of $869,750.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 21,747 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $7,565,781.30. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, VP Joseph P. Portera sold 6,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, September 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $348.00, for a total value of $2,088,000.00. Following the sale, the vice president now owns 6,211 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,161,428. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 8,800 shares of company stock worth $3,064,457. Insiders own 0.22% of the company’s stock.

Shares of COST traded up $0.21 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, reaching $381.92. 48,367 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 2,786,155. The stock has a market cap of $168.42 billion, a P/E ratio of 42.32, a P/E/G ratio of 4.63 and a beta of 0.66. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.40, a current ratio of 1.13 and a quick ratio of 0.64. Costco Wholesale Co. has a 12 month low of $271.28 and a 12 month high of $389.50. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $373.70 and its two-hundred day moving average is $336.41.

Costco Wholesale (NASDAQ:COST) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, September 24th. The retailer reported $3.13 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.85 by $0.28. Costco Wholesale had a return on equity of 22.71% and a net margin of 2.40%. The business had revenue of $52.28 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $52.03 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $2.69 EPS. The business’s revenue was up 10.1% compared to the same quarter last year. Research analysts predict that Costco Wholesale Co. will post 9.69 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a special dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 11th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, December 2nd will be given a $10.00 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, December 1st. This is a boost from Costco Wholesale’s previous special dividend of $7.00. Costco Wholesale’s dividend payout ratio is presently 31.64%.

Several equities research analysts recently issued reports on COST shares. Jefferies Financial Group raised shares of Costco Wholesale from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and lifted their price target for the company from $321.00 to $435.00 in a report on Thursday, October 15th. MKM Partners increased their price target on Costco Wholesale from $320.00 to $325.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, September 25th. Barclays raised Costco Wholesale from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $400.00 price objective on the stock in a report on Tuesday, October 6th. Loop Capital increased their target price on Costco Wholesale from $395.00 to $405.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 8th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Finally, Credit Suisse Group increased their price target on Costco Wholesale from $328.00 to $370.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Tuesday, October 6th. Eleven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty have assigned a buy rating to the company. Costco Wholesale presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $376.33.

About Costco Wholesale

Costco Wholesale Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the operation of membership warehouses in the United States, Puerto Rico, Canada, the United Kingdom, Mexico, Japan, Korea, Australia, Spain, France, Iceland, China, and Taiwan. It offers branded and private-label products in a range of merchandise categories.

