Adams Wealth Management Purchases New Stake in Peloton Interactive, Inc. (NASDAQ:PTON)

Adams Wealth Management purchased a new stake in shares of Peloton Interactive, Inc. (NASDAQ:PTON) in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm purchased 300 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $30,000.

Other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Quadrature Capital Ltd bought a new position in shares of Peloton Interactive in the second quarter valued at about $1,161,000. Morgan Stanley lifted its position in Peloton Interactive by 76.7% during the first quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 4,118,763 shares of the company’s stock worth $109,353,000 after acquiring an additional 1,787,516 shares during the last quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Peloton Interactive by 12.4% during the third quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. now owns 40,426 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,012,000 after acquiring an additional 4,471 shares during the period. DNB Asset Management AS acquired a new position in shares of Peloton Interactive in the third quarter valued at approximately $2,802,000. Finally, MAI Capital Management bought a new position in shares of Peloton Interactive during the third quarter worth approximately $318,000. 59.54% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Peloton Interactive alerts:

In related news, Director Howard C. Draft sold 20,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, October 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $131.65, for a total value of $2,633,000.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 122,084 shares in the company, valued at $16,072,358.60. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, President William Lynch sold 313,500 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, September 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $80.88, for a total value of $25,355,880.00. Following the transaction, the president now directly owns 187,500 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $15,165,000. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders sold 1,169,108 shares of company stock worth $108,891,612.

PTON has been the topic of a number of research reports. BNP Paribas assumed coverage on Peloton Interactive in a report on Friday, November 13th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $142.00 price objective on the stock. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Peloton Interactive from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, September 4th. Canaccord Genuity increased their target price on shares of Peloton Interactive from $120.00 to $150.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, November 6th. JMP Securities raised their target price on shares of Peloton Interactive from $129.00 to $142.00 in a report on Friday, November 6th. Finally, Macquarie boosted their price target on Peloton Interactive from $125.00 to $150.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, October 20th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and twenty-four have given a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $122.96.

Peloton Interactive stock traded down $3.94 during midday trading on Tuesday, hitting $108.11. 125,994 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 12,759,125. Peloton Interactive, Inc. has a 52-week low of $17.70 and a 52-week high of $139.75. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $117.05 and its 200-day moving average price is $77.74. The stock has a market capitalization of $32.78 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of -78.91.

Peloton Interactive (NASDAQ:PTON) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 5th. The company reported $0.20 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.12 by $0.08. Peloton Interactive had a negative net margin of 3.93% and a negative return on equity of 4.54%. The company had revenue of $757.90 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $733.74 million. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned ($1.29) EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 232.4% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, analysts predict that Peloton Interactive, Inc. will post 0.25 EPS for the current year.

Peloton Interactive Company Profile

Peloton Interactive, Inc provides interactive fitness products in North America and internationally. It offers connected fitness products, such as the Peloton Bike and the Peloton Tread, which include touchscreen that streams live and on-demand classes. The company also provides connected fitness subscriptions for multiple household users, and access to all live and on-demand classes, as well as Peloton Digital app for connected fitness subscribers to provide access to its classes.

Recommended Story: How does a security become overbought?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding PTON? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Peloton Interactive, Inc. (NASDAQ:PTON).

Receive News & Ratings for Peloton Interactive Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Peloton Interactive and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.