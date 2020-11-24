Adams Wealth Management Takes $37,000 Position in ProShares UltraPro QQQ (NASDAQ:TQQQ)

Adams Wealth Management bought a new stake in ProShares UltraPro QQQ (NASDAQ:TQQQ) in the third quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund bought 280 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock, valued at approximately $37,000.

Other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. SG Americas Securities LLC raised its position in ProShares UltraPro QQQ by 58.0% in the 3rd quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 413,357 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $54,108,000 after buying an additional 151,691 shares during the last quarter. Paragon Advisors LLC lifted its position in shares of ProShares UltraPro QQQ by 39.2% during the third quarter. Paragon Advisors LLC now owns 132,018 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $17,281,000 after purchasing an additional 37,189 shares in the last quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. boosted its holdings in ProShares UltraPro QQQ by 261.3% during the second quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 45,286 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $4,423,000 after purchasing an additional 32,751 shares during the last quarter. First Midwest Bank Trust Division grew its position in ProShares UltraPro QQQ by 709.7% in the 3rd quarter. First Midwest Bank Trust Division now owns 17,612 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $2,305,000 after purchasing an additional 15,437 shares in the last quarter. Finally, CastleArk Alternatives LLC purchased a new stake in ProShares UltraPro QQQ in the 2nd quarter valued at about $1,465,000.

Get ProShares UltraPro QQQ alerts:

Shares of ProShares UltraPro QQQ stock traded up $3.40 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, hitting $147.70. 694,749 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 38,882,824. ProShares UltraPro QQQ has a 12 month low of $32.27 and a 12 month high of $175.67. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $139.21 and a 200 day simple moving average of $117.49.

Proshares UltraPro QQQ ETF (the Fund) seeks daily investment results, before fees and expenses that correspond to triple (300%) the daily performance of the NASDAQ-100 Index (the Index). The Fund invests in equity securities, derivatives, such as futures contracts, swap agreements, and money market instruments.

Recommended Story: Day Trading

Receive News & Ratings for ProShares UltraPro QQQ Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for ProShares UltraPro QQQ and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.