Adams Wealth Management Takes $54,000 Position in Eli Lilly and Company (NYSE:LLY)

Adams Wealth Management purchased a new position in Eli Lilly and Company (NYSE:LLY) in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor purchased 366 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $54,000.

Several other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Coastal Capital Group Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Eli Lilly and by 153.8% during the second quarter. Coastal Capital Group Inc. now owns 165 shares of the company’s stock valued at $27,000 after acquiring an additional 100 shares in the last quarter. Price Wealth LLC grew its stake in Eli Lilly and by 75.0% in the 3rd quarter. Price Wealth LLC now owns 182 shares of the company’s stock valued at $27,000 after acquiring an additional 78 shares during the period. Holloway Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Eli Lilly and during the third quarter worth about $30,000. Hoover Financial Advisors Inc. purchased a new stake in Eli Lilly and during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $33,000. Finally, Clear Harbor Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in Eli Lilly and in the 3rd quarter valued at $55,000. 76.41% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

A number of equities research analysts have issued reports on LLY shares. Mizuho reduced their price target on Eli Lilly and from $164.00 to $156.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, November 17th. Morgan Stanley dropped their price target on Eli Lilly and from $176.00 to $170.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, October 28th. Berenberg Bank started coverage on shares of Eli Lilly and in a research note on Tuesday, September 29th. They issued a “hold” rating and a $144.00 price objective on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their target price on Eli Lilly and from $190.00 to $200.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, October 16th. Finally, Sanford C. Bernstein assumed coverage on shares of Eli Lilly and in a research note on Tuesday, November 10th. They issued a “market perform” rating and a $150.00 target price for the company. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating, nine have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $168.07.

In related news, SVP Melissa S. Barnes sold 5,000 shares of Eli Lilly and stock in a transaction on Tuesday, September 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $151.01, for a total value of $755,050.00. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now owns 23,580 shares in the company, valued at $3,560,815.80. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link . 0.09% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Eli Lilly and stock traded up $1.12 during midday trading on Tuesday, hitting $144.50. 39,254 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 3,963,948. Eli Lilly and Company has a 1 year low of $115.92 and a 1 year high of $170.75. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.27, a current ratio of 1.36 and a quick ratio of 1.06. The firm has a market cap of $137.15 billion, a P/E ratio of 23.43, a P/E/G ratio of 1.35 and a beta of 0.27. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $143.22 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $151.62.

Eli Lilly and (NYSE:LLY) last announced its earnings results on Sunday, November 1st. The company reported $1.54 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.71 by ($0.17). The business had revenue of $5.74 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $5.87 billion. Eli Lilly and had a return on equity of 166.45% and a net margin of 24.01%. The firm’s revenue was up 4.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $1.48 earnings per share. As a group, analysts predict that Eli Lilly and Company will post 7.26 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, December 10th. Stockholders of record on Friday, November 13th will be paid a dividend of $0.74 per share. This represents a $2.96 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.05%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, November 12th. Eli Lilly and’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 49.01%.

Eli Lilly and Company discovers, develops, manufactures, and markets pharmaceutical products worldwide. It offers endocrinology products for diabetes; osteoporosis in postmenopausal women and men; and human growth hormone deficiency and paediatric growth conditions. The company also provides neuroscience products for treating depressive disorder, diabetic peripheral neuropathic pain, anxiety disorder, fibromyalgia, and chronic musculoskeletal pain; migraine and episodic cluster headache; attention-deficit hyperactivity disorder; and schizophrenia.

