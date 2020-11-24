Adams Wealth Management Takes Position in Crown Castle International Corp. (REIT) (NYSE:CCI)

Adams Wealth Management bought a new stake in Crown Castle International Corp. (REIT) (NYSE:CCI) during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor bought 200 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock, valued at approximately $33,000.

Several other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. Marshall Wace LLP purchased a new stake in shares of Crown Castle International in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $118,000. Vantage Investment Partners LLC increased its position in Crown Castle International by 2.7% during the 2nd quarter. Vantage Investment Partners LLC now owns 75,336 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $12,608,000 after purchasing an additional 1,952 shares during the period. CWM LLC grew its holdings in Crown Castle International by 120.4% during the second quarter. CWM LLC now owns 2,180 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $365,000 after acquiring an additional 1,191 shares during the period. First Trust Advisors LP grew its stake in shares of Crown Castle International by 39.6% during the 2nd quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 110,021 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $18,412,000 after purchasing an additional 31,234 shares during the period. Finally, Creative Planning increased its holdings in Crown Castle International by 34.2% in the second quarter. Creative Planning now owns 14,417 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $2,413,000 after buying an additional 3,678 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 80.88% of the company’s stock.

NYSE CCI traded up $0.99 during trading hours on Tuesday, reaching $167.35. 21,740 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 2,155,101. The stock has a market capitalization of $71.75 billion, a PE ratio of 103.98, a PEG ratio of 1.38 and a beta of 0.28. The company has a current ratio of 0.62, a quick ratio of 0.62 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.02. Crown Castle International Corp. has a 12 month low of $114.18 and a 12 month high of $180.00. The company has a 50 day moving average of $163.97 and a two-hundred day moving average of $164.28.

Crown Castle International (NYSE:CCI) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, October 21st. The real estate investment trust reported $0.38 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.47 by ($1.09). Crown Castle International had a net margin of 13.09% and a return on equity of 7.57%. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $0.58 earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that Crown Castle International Corp. will post 5.76 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, December 31st. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, December 15th will be issued a dividend of $1.33 per share. This represents a $5.32 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.18%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, December 14th. This is an increase from Crown Castle International’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.20. Crown Castle International’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 84.36%.

In other Crown Castle International news, Director J Landis Martin bought 6,250 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, October 27th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $161.22 per share, with a total value of $1,007,625.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director now owns 139,543 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $22,497,122.46. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, COO James D. Young sold 6,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, November 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $164.32, for a total transaction of $985,920.00. Following the sale, the chief operating officer now directly owns 186,679 shares in the company, valued at $30,675,093.28. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.47% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

A number of research analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. Raymond James raised shares of Crown Castle International from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $172.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Monday, October 26th. Credit Suisse Group dropped their price objective on shares of Crown Castle International from $148.00 to $146.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, October 23rd. Wells Fargo & Company increased their target price on Crown Castle International from $170.00 to $175.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, September 16th. Finally, UBS Group raised their price target on shares of Crown Castle International from $150.00 to $173.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, July 31st. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company. Crown Castle International presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $172.00.

Crown Castle International

Crown Castle owns, operates and leases more than 40,000 cell towers and approximately 80,000 route miles of fiber supporting small cells and fiber solutions across every major U.S. market. This nationwide portfolio of communications infrastructure connects cities and communities to essential data, technology and wireless service – bringing information, ideas and innovations to the people and businesses that need them.

