Adams Wealth Management Takes Position in Marriott International, Inc. (NASDAQ:MAR)

Adams Wealth Management bought a new stake in Marriott International, Inc. (NASDAQ:MAR) in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm bought 539 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $50,000.

Other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its stake in Marriott International by 4.5% in the 2nd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 21,810,431 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,869,808,000 after purchasing an additional 931,386 shares during the period. FMR LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Marriott International by 213.6% during the 2nd quarter. FMR LLC now owns 7,882,922 shares of the company’s stock worth $675,803,000 after acquiring an additional 5,369,482 shares during the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp raised its holdings in shares of Marriott International by 25.2% during the 2nd quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 2,563,782 shares of the company’s stock valued at $219,792,000 after buying an additional 516,588 shares in the last quarter. AKO Capital LLP lifted its position in Marriott International by 6.9% in the third quarter. AKO Capital LLP now owns 2,142,372 shares of the company’s stock valued at $198,341,000 after purchasing an additional 138,802 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Victory Capital Management Inc. increased its stake in shares of Marriott International by 6.3% in the second quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 1,919,889 shares of the company’s stock worth $164,592,000 after buying an additional 113,902 shares during the period. 58.28% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

A number of equities analysts have issued reports on MAR shares. Morgan Stanley boosted their price objective on shares of Marriott International from $93.00 to $100.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Monday, November 9th. Jefferies Financial Group upgraded Marriott International from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and lifted their price objective for the stock from $88.00 to $125.00 in a research report on Friday, August 14th. Citigroup upped their target price on Marriott International from $95.00 to $110.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday, September 21st. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Marriott International from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $98.00 price target on the stock. in a report on Tuesday, November 3rd. Finally, BidaskClub upgraded shares of Marriott International from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, September 1st. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seventeen have given a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Marriott International has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $116.63.

Shares of MAR stock traded up $4.73 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, hitting $127.82. 78,702 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 4,350,114. Marriott International, Inc. has a 12-month low of $46.56 and a 12-month high of $153.39. The stock has a market capitalization of $39.92 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 89.20 and a beta of 1.68. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $103.79 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $95.74.

Marriott International (NASDAQ:MAR) last released its quarterly earnings results on Friday, November 6th. The company reported $0.06 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.08) by $0.14. Marriott International had a return on equity of 238.84% and a net margin of 2.76%. The firm had revenue of $2.25 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.29 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $1.47 EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 57.3% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, analysts anticipate that Marriott International, Inc. will post -0.25 earnings per share for the current year.

Marriott International Profile

Marriott International, Inc operates, franchises, and licenses hotel, residential, and timeshare properties worldwide. The company operates through North American Full-Service, North American Limited-Service, and Asia Pacific segments. It operates its properties under the JW Marriott, The Ritz-Carlton, Ritz-Carlton Reserve, W Hotels, The Luxury Collection, St.

