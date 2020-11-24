Advaxis (NASDAQ:ADXS) Shares Gap Down to $0.39

Shares of Advaxis, Inc. (NASDAQ:ADXS) gapped down before the market opened on Tuesday . The stock had previously closed at $0.39, but opened at $0.31. Advaxis shares last traded at $0.27, with a volume of 306,567 shares.

The firm has a market capitalization of $25.86 million, a P/E ratio of -0.80 and a beta of 3.49. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $0.40 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $0.53.

Advaxis (NASDAQ:ADXS) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, September 10th. The biotechnology company reported ($0.09) earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.15) by $0.06. Advaxis had a negative return on equity of 81.49% and a negative net margin of 13,144.62%.

Several institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Bridgeway Capital Management Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Advaxis in the second quarter worth $135,000. ExodusPoint Capital Management LP purchased a new position in shares of Advaxis in the 3rd quarter worth about $76,000. Finally, Virtu Financial LLC acquired a new position in shares of Advaxis in the 2nd quarter valued at about $90,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 10.54% of the company’s stock.

Advaxis Company Profile (NASDAQ:ADXS)

Advaxis, Inc, a clinical-stage biotechnology company, focuses on the discovery, development, and commercialization of Listeria monocytogenes (Lm) technology based antigen delivery product in the United States. It is developing therapies for HPV-related cancers using axalimogene filolisbac (AXAL) which is phase II clinical trial for the treatment of head and neck cancer.

