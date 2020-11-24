Advaxis (NASDAQ:ADXS) Shares Gap Down to $0.39

Advaxis, Inc. (NASDAQ:ADXS) gapped down before the market opened on Tuesday . The stock had previously closed at $0.39, but opened at $0.31. Advaxis shares last traded at $0.27, with a volume of 306,567 shares changing hands.
The stock has a fifty day moving average of $0.40 and a 200 day moving average of $0.53. The stock has a market cap of $25.86 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -0.80 and a beta of 3.49.
Advaxis (NASDAQ:ADXS) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, September 10th. The biotechnology company reported ($0.09) earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.15) by $0.06. Advaxis had a negative net margin of 13,144.62% and a negative return on equity of 81.49%.
About Advaxis (NASDAQ:ADXS)
Advaxis, Inc, a clinical-stage biotechnology company, focuses on the discovery, development, and commercialization of Listeria monocytogenes (Lm) technology based antigen delivery product in the United States. It is developing therapies for HPV-related cancers using axalimogene filolisbac (AXAL) which is phase II clinical trial for the treatment of head and neck cancer.
Further Reading: What is the Fibonacci sequence?
Receive News & Ratings for Advaxis Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Advaxis and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.