Advaxis (NASDAQ:ADXS) Shares Gap Down to $0.39

Advaxis, Inc. (NASDAQ:ADXS) gapped down before the market opened on Tuesday . The stock had previously closed at $0.39, but opened at $0.31. Advaxis shares last traded at $0.27, with a volume of 306,567 shares changing hands.

The stock has a fifty day moving average of $0.40 and a 200 day moving average of $0.53. The stock has a market cap of $25.86 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -0.80 and a beta of 3.49.

Advaxis (NASDAQ:ADXS) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, September 10th. The biotechnology company reported ($0.09) earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.15) by $0.06. Advaxis had a negative net margin of 13,144.62% and a negative return on equity of 81.49%.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Virtu Financial LLC acquired a new position in shares of Advaxis in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $90,000. ExodusPoint Capital Management LP bought a new stake in Advaxis in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $76,000. Finally, Bridgeway Capital Management Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Advaxis during the second quarter valued at about $135,000. 10.54% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

About Advaxis (NASDAQ:ADXS)

Advaxis, Inc, a clinical-stage biotechnology company, focuses on the discovery, development, and commercialization of Listeria monocytogenes (Lm) technology based antigen delivery product in the United States. It is developing therapies for HPV-related cancers using axalimogene filolisbac (AXAL) which is phase II clinical trial for the treatment of head and neck cancer.

