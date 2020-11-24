Affiliated Managers Group (NYSE:AMG) Reaches New 52-Week High at $90.15

Shares of Affiliated Managers Group, Inc. (NYSE:AMG) reached a new 52-week high during mid-day trading on Tuesday . The company traded as high as $90.15 and last traded at $89.63, with a volume of 2278 shares. The stock had previously closed at $86.97.

A number of equities analysts recently issued reports on AMG shares. Credit Suisse Group increased their price target on shares of Affiliated Managers Group from $74.00 to $75.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Tuesday, October 27th. ValuEngine raised shares of Affiliated Managers Group from a “strong sell” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 10th. Barrington Research reissued an “outperform” rating and issued a $86.00 price target (up from $82.00) on shares of Affiliated Managers Group in a research note on Monday, October 26th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft increased their price target on shares of Affiliated Managers Group from $78.00 to $89.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 11th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $76.79.

The firm’s 50 day moving average is $79.53 and its 200-day moving average is $72.42. The stock has a market capitalization of $3.95 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 37.65, a PEG ratio of 0.57 and a beta of 1.40.

Affiliated Managers Group (NYSE:AMG) last posted its earnings results on Saturday, October 31st. The asset manager reported $3.27 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.85 by $0.42. Affiliated Managers Group had a net margin of 5.37% and a return on equity of 19.15%. The firm had revenue of $494.80 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $469.16 million. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $3.16 EPS. The business’s revenue was down 9.9% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, research analysts anticipate that Affiliated Managers Group, Inc. will post 12.56 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, November 20th. Investors of record on Thursday, November 5th were paid a $0.01 dividend. This represents a $0.04 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.04%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, November 4th. Affiliated Managers Group’s dividend payout ratio is currently 0.28%.

In other news, Director Dwight D. Churchill bought 1,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, September 3rd. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $71.99 per share, for a total transaction of $71,990.00. Following the purchase, the director now directly owns 11,069 shares in the company, valued at approximately $796,857.31. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Jay C. Horgen bought 5,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, September 1st. The stock was purchased at an average price of $67.90 per share, with a total value of $339,500.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the chief executive officer now owns 142,667 shares in the company, valued at $9,687,089.30. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders purchased 8,469 shares of company stock valued at $577,308. Company insiders own 1.69% of the company’s stock.

A number of large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. CX Institutional acquired a new stake in Affiliated Managers Group in the second quarter valued at approximately $30,000. Column Capital Advisors LLC grew its position in shares of Affiliated Managers Group by 118.5% during the third quarter. Column Capital Advisors LLC now owns 568 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $39,000 after acquiring an additional 308 shares during the last quarter. Twin Tree Management LP purchased a new position in shares of Affiliated Managers Group during the second quarter worth approximately $53,000. Chiron Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Affiliated Managers Group during the third quarter worth approximately $62,000. Finally, Canton Hathaway LLC purchased a new position in shares of Affiliated Managers Group during the third quarter worth approximately $77,000. Institutional investors own 98.11% of the company’s stock.

Affiliated Managers Group

Affiliated Managers Group, Inc, through its affiliates, operates as an asset management company providing investment management services to mutual funds, institutional clients, and high net worth individuals in the United States. It provides advisory or subadvisory services to mutual funds. These funds are distributed to retail and institutional clients directly and through intermediaries, including independent investment advisors, retirement plan sponsors, broker-dealers, major fund marketplaces, and bank trust departments.

