African Gold Group, Inc. (AGG.V) (CVE:AGG) Shares Gap Down to $0.19

African Gold Group, Inc. (AGG.V) (CVE:AGG) shares gapped down prior to trading on Tuesday . The stock had previously closed at $0.19, but opened at $0.17. African Gold Group, Inc. (AGG.V) shares last traded at $0.17, with a volume of 26,300 shares trading hands.

Separately, Canaccord Genuity set a C$0.79 target price on shares of African Gold Group, Inc. (AGG.V) and gave the stock a “speculative buy” rating in a research report on Friday, October 23rd.

The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of C$0.20 and a 200 day simple moving average of C$0.25. The stock has a market cap of $33.31 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of -2.43.

African Gold Group, Inc, an exploration and development company, engages in the acquisition, exploration, and development of gold properties in West Africa. It focuses on the development of the Kobada gold project located in the prolific Birimian Greenstone belt in Southern Mali. The company was incorporated in 2002 and is headquartered in Toronto, Canada.

