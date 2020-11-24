Agilent Technologies (NYSE:A) Hits New 12-Month High on Better-Than-Expected Earnings

Agilent Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:A) shares reached a new 52-week high during trading on Tuesday following a better than expected earnings announcement. The stock traded as high as $119.15 and last traded at $112.11, with a volume of 24762 shares trading hands. The stock had previously closed at $112.21.

The medical research company reported $0.98 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.93 by $0.05. Agilent Technologies had a net margin of 13.23% and a return on equity of 20.57%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $0.89 earnings per share.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, January 27th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, January 5th will be given a dividend of $0.194 per share. This is an increase from Agilent Technologies’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.18. The ex-dividend date is Monday, January 4th. This represents a $0.78 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.70%. Agilent Technologies’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 23.15%.

A has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. SVB Leerink raised their price objective on shares of Agilent Technologies from $100.00 to $120.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday. Cleveland Research raised shares of Agilent Technologies from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 17th. Credit Suisse Group raised their price objective on shares of Agilent Technologies from $53.00 to $54.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday, July 27th. Canaccord Genuity raised their price objective on shares of Agilent Technologies from $56.00 to $60.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, July 27th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group increased their target price on Agilent Technologies from $95.00 to $110.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 19th. Fourteen research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $90.51.

In other news, SVP Dominique Grau sold 6,485 shares of Agilent Technologies stock in a transaction on Monday, August 31st. The stock was sold at an average price of $100.00, for a total transaction of $648,500.00. Following the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 104,154 shares in the company, valued at approximately $10,415,400. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, SVP Michael Tang sold 3,333 shares of Agilent Technologies stock in a transaction on Friday, October 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $101.77, for a total value of $339,199.41. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders have sold 13,151 shares of company stock worth $1,360,818.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Cantillon Capital Management LLC increased its holdings in Agilent Technologies by 1.0% in the 2nd quarter. Cantillon Capital Management LLC now owns 4,157,384 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $367,389,000 after acquiring an additional 42,502 shares during the last quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA increased its holdings in Agilent Technologies by 3.0% in the 3rd quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 3,769,417 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $380,485,000 after acquiring an additional 110,847 shares during the last quarter. Royal London Asset Management Ltd. increased its holdings in Agilent Technologies by 23.3% in the 3rd quarter. Royal London Asset Management Ltd. now owns 1,941,854 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $194,584,000 after acquiring an additional 367,447 shares during the last quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. increased its holdings in Agilent Technologies by 42.5% in the 2nd quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. now owns 1,843,379 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $162,899,000 after acquiring an additional 550,105 shares during the last quarter. Finally, UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. increased its holdings in Agilent Technologies by 2.3% in the 3rd quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 1,767,363 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $178,398,000 after acquiring an additional 39,925 shares during the last quarter.

The firm has a fifty day moving average of $106.83 and a two-hundred day moving average of $95.80. The company has a market cap of $34.60 billion, a PE ratio of 49.33, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.05 and a beta of 1.02. The company has a current ratio of 2.47, a quick ratio of 1.90 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.46.

Agilent Technologies

Agilent Technologies, Inc provides application focused solutions to the life sciences, diagnostics, and applied chemical markets worldwide. It operates in three segments: Life Sciences and Applied Markets, Diagnostics and Genomics, and Agilent CrossLab. The Life Sciences and Applied Markets segment offers liquid and gas chromatography systems and components; liquid and gas chromatography mass spectrometry systems; inductively coupled plasma mass spectrometry instruments; atomic absorption instruments; microwave plasma-atomic emission spectrometry instruments; inductively coupled plasma optical emission spectrometry instruments; raman spectroscopy; cell analysis plate based assays; flow cytometer; real-time cell analyzer; cell imaging systems; microplate readers; laboratory software and information management and analytics; laboratory automation and robotic systems; dissolution testing; vacuum pumps; and measurement technologies.

