Alaris Equity Partners Income Trust (AD.TO)’s (AD) Outperform Rating Reaffirmed at National Bank Financial

National Bank Financial reaffirmed their outperform rating on shares of Alaris Equity Partners Income Trust (AD.TO) (TSE:AD) in a research report released on Friday morning, Anlyst Ratings reports. They currently have a C$17.00 target price on the stock.

Separately, Scotiabank boosted their price objective on Alaris Equity Partners Income Trust (AD.TO) from C$12.00 to C$13.00 in a report on Thursday, July 30th.

TSE AD opened at C$23.52 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $836.94 million and a PE ratio of -23.71. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 47.29, a quick ratio of 1.51 and a current ratio of 1.93. The firm has a 50-day moving average of C$22.81 and a 200-day moving average of C$16.18. Alaris Equity Partners Income Trust has a 52-week low of C$5.83 and a 52-week high of C$23.34.

Alaris Royalty Corp. is a private equity firm specializing in management buyouts, growth capital, lower & middle market, later stage, industry consolidation, growth capital, and mature investments. The firm does not invest in turnarounds and start-ups. It prefers to invest in the companies based in all industries except for those with a declining asset base, such as oil and gas resource companies, or any industry that carry the risk of obsolescence such as high tech and focuses on business services, professional services, information services, healthcare services, distribution & logistics, industrials, consumer products.

