Almonty Industries Inc. (OTCMKTS:ALMTF) Short Interest Down 13.3% in October

Almonty Industries Inc. (OTCMKTS:ALMTF) was the recipient of a large drop in short interest in the month of October. As of October 30th, there was short interest totalling 1,300 shares, a drop of 13.3% from the October 15th total of 1,500 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 5,500 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.2 days.

OTCMKTS:ALMTF opened at $0.50 on Tuesday. Almonty Industries has a 52 week low of $0.24 and a 52 week high of $0.61. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $0.51 and its 200-day moving average price is $0.47.

About Almonty Industries

Almonty Industries Inc engages in the mining, processing, and shipping of tungsten concentrate. The company owns interests in the Los Santos mine located near Salamanca, Spain; the Panasqueira tin and tungsten mine situated in Covilha and Castelo Branco, Portugal; the Sangdong tungsten mine situated in Gangwon Province, Republic of Korea; and the Valtre Valtreixal tin and tungsten project located in Zamora province, Western Spain.

