Altria Group, Inc. (NYSE:MO) Shares Sold by Virginia Retirement Systems ET AL

Virginia Retirement Systems ET AL trimmed its holdings in shares of Altria Group, Inc. (NYSE:MO) by 24.3% during the third quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 539,900 shares of the company’s stock after selling 173,500 shares during the period. Virginia Retirement Systems ET AL’s holdings in Altria Group were worth $20,862,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors have also modified their holdings of MO. Lipe & Dalton bought a new position in Altria Group in the 3rd quarter valued at about $26,000. Stephenson National Bank & Trust bought a new position in Altria Group during the third quarter valued at approximately $46,000. Northwest Investment Counselors LLC bought a new position in Altria Group during the third quarter valued at approximately $47,000. Costello Asset Management INC bought a new position in shares of Altria Group in the second quarter valued at approximately $51,000. Finally, Manchester Financial Inc. raised its position in shares of Altria Group by 269.5% in the third quarter. Manchester Financial Inc. now owns 1,371 shares of the company’s stock valued at $53,000 after purchasing an additional 1,000 shares during the period. 62.61% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

MO has been the topic of several research analyst reports. Citigroup raised their price objective on shares of Altria Group from $45.00 to $46.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 30th. ValuEngine cut Altria Group from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a report on Thursday, August 6th. Finally, Piper Sandler dropped their price objective on Altria Group from $57.00 to $47.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Monday, November 2nd. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $48.83.

NYSE MO traded up $0.86 on Tuesday, reaching $41.06. The stock had a trading volume of 69,127 shares, compared to its average volume of 9,761,387. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 8.59, a current ratio of 0.77 and a quick ratio of 0.55. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $39.01 and a two-hundred day moving average of $40.19. Altria Group, Inc. has a 1-year low of $30.95 and a 1-year high of $51.78. The company has a market cap of $74.71 billion, a P/E ratio of 111.67, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.18 and a beta of 0.48.

Altria Group (NYSE:MO) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, November 4th. The company reported $1.19 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.16 by $0.03. The firm had revenue of $5.68 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $5.38 billion. Altria Group had a return on equity of 148.93% and a net margin of 2.84%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 4.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $1.19 EPS. Research analysts predict that Altria Group, Inc. will post 4.37 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Altria Group Company Profile

Altria Group, Inc, through its subsidiaries, manufactures and sells cigarettes, smokeless products, and wine in the United States. It offers cigarettes primarily under the Marlboro brand; cigars principally under the Black & Mild brand; and moist smokeless tobacco products under the Copenhagen, Skoal, Red Seal, and Husky brands, as well as provides on! oral nicotine pouches.

