Amalgamated Bank (NASDAQ:AMAL) Upgraded by Zacks Investment Research to Buy

Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Amalgamated Bank (NASDAQ:AMAL) from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research report report published on Friday morning, Zacks.com reports. They currently have $15.00 price target on the stock.

According to Zacks, “Amalgamated Bank provides personal and commercial banking products and services to working families, unions, commercial real estate industries, healthcare markets, institutional investors, law firms, non-profits and political organizations. The company offers checking, savings, certificates of deposit, money market and individual retirement accounts; home equity lines of credit options, mortgages and personal loans and lines of credit options and commercial loans. It also provides services for online banking and bill pay, organization banking, investment management, small business banking, treasury management, commercial banking and real estate aspects. The company’s operates primarily in Manhattan, Roosevelt Island, Bronx, Brooklyn, and Queens, New York; Pasadena, California; and Washington, District Of Columbia. Amalgamated Bank is based in NEW YORK. “

Get Amalgamated Bank alerts:

A number of other equities research analysts have also recently commented on AMAL. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their target price on Amalgamated Bank from $12.50 to $14.00 and gave the stock an overweight rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 29th. Raymond James restated a buy rating on shares of Amalgamated Bank in a research note on Wednesday, September 9th. Piper Sandler lowered their price objective on Amalgamated Bank from $14.00 to $13.00 and set an overweight rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, September 28th. TheStreet upgraded Amalgamated Bank from a d+ rating to a c- rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 3rd. Finally, BidaskClub cut Amalgamated Bank from a sell rating to a strong sell rating in a research note on Wednesday, September 23rd. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and six have issued a buy rating to the stock. Amalgamated Bank presently has an average rating of Buy and an average price target of $16.17.

NASDAQ AMAL opened at $13.11 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $416.51 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.36 and a beta of 0.79. Amalgamated Bank has a one year low of $7.90 and a one year high of $20.00. The business’s fifty day moving average is $12.09 and its 200-day moving average is $11.64.

Amalgamated Bank (NASDAQ:AMAL) last released its earnings results on Monday, November 2nd. The company reported $0.54 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.41 by $0.13. Equities research analysts forecast that Amalgamated Bank will post 1.4 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, December 3rd. Stockholders of record on Thursday, November 19th will be given a dividend of $0.08 per share. This represents a $0.32 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.44%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, November 18th. Amalgamated Bank’s dividend payout ratio is presently 21.48%.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Emerald Mutual Fund Advisers Trust bought a new stake in shares of Amalgamated Bank during the second quarter valued at about $30,000. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA increased its position in shares of Amalgamated Bank by 396.1% during the third quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 3,433 shares of the company’s stock valued at $36,000 after buying an additional 2,741 shares during the period. FinTrust Capital Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Amalgamated Bank during the second quarter valued at about $49,000. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can increased its position in shares of Amalgamated Bank by 166.9% during the third quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can now owns 3,101 shares of the company’s stock valued at $58,000 after buying an additional 1,939 shares during the period. Finally, Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership bought a new stake in shares of Amalgamated Bank during the third quarter valued at about $116,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 37.20% of the company’s stock.

About Amalgamated Bank

Amalgamated Bank engages in the provision of financial services. The firm also offers commercial and retail banking, investment management, and trust and custody solutions. The company was founded in 1923 and is headquartered in New York, NY.

Featured Story: Overbought

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Amalgamated Bank (AMAL)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Amalgamated Bank Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Amalgamated Bank and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.