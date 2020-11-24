Ambarella (NASDAQ:AMBA) Announces Quarterly Earnings Results

Ambarella (NASDAQ:AMBA) released its quarterly earnings results on Sunday. The semiconductor company reported $0.09 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.05 by $0.04, Fidelity Earnings reports. Ambarella had a negative net margin of 20.67% and a negative return on equity of 10.04%.

NASDAQ AMBA opened at $66.37 on Tuesday. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.30 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -47.41 and a beta of 1.21. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $57.94 and its 200 day simple moving average is $51.99. Ambarella has a 1 year low of $36.02 and a 1 year high of $73.59.

Several research analysts have weighed in on AMBA shares. Needham & Company LLC increased their price target on shares of Ambarella from $63.00 to $80.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday. TheStreet raised shares of Ambarella from a “d+” rating to a “c-” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 4th. BidaskClub raised shares of Ambarella from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, October 8th. Summit Insights raised shares of Ambarella from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Monday. Finally, Cowen increased their target price on shares of Ambarella from $65.00 to $72.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, September 3rd. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the company. Ambarella has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $66.50.

In related news, Director Christopher B. Paisley sold 1,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, September 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $49.82, for a total value of $49,820.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 26,818 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,336,072.76. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website . Also, CTO Leslie Kohn sold 4,891 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, September 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $53.18, for a total transaction of $260,103.38. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief technology officer now directly owns 939,327 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $49,953,409.86. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders have sold a total of 17,794 shares of company stock worth $941,362 in the last quarter. 5.69% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

About Ambarella

Ambarella, Inc develops semiconductor processing solutions for video that enable high-definition (HD), video capture, analysis, sharing, and display worldwide. The company's system-on-a-chip designs integrated HD video processing, image processing, computer vision functionality, audio processing, and system functions onto a single chip for delivering video and image quality, differentiated functionality, and low power consumption.

