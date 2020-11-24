Ambarella (NASDAQ:AMBA) Given New $90.00 Price Target at Craig Hallum

Ambarella (NASDAQ:AMBA) had its price objective raised by Craig Hallum from $75.00 to $90.00 in a research note issued to investors on Tuesday, The Fly reports. The brokerage currently has a “buy” rating on the semiconductor company’s stock. Craig Hallum’s price target indicates a potential upside of 26.76% from the company’s current price.

Several other brokerages also recently commented on AMBA. Summit Insights raised shares of Ambarella from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday. Stifel Nicolaus lifted their target price on shares of Ambarella from $66.00 to $78.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday. TheStreet upgraded shares of Ambarella from a “d+” rating to a “c-” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 4th. ValuEngine upgraded shares of Ambarella from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, September 1st. Finally, Needham & Company LLC lifted their price target on shares of Ambarella from $63.00 to $80.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the company. The company has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $68.71.

Get Ambarella alerts:

Shares of NASDAQ AMBA opened at $71.00 on Tuesday. Ambarella has a 52 week low of $36.02 and a 52 week high of $73.59. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $57.94 and its 200 day moving average is $51.99. The company has a market cap of $2.30 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -47.41 and a beta of 1.21.

Ambarella (NASDAQ:AMBA) last issued its earnings results on Monday, November 23rd. The semiconductor company reported $0.09 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.05 by $0.04. Ambarella had a negative net margin of 20.67% and a negative return on equity of 10.04%. As a group, equities analysts predict that Ambarella will post -1.37 EPS for the current year.

In other Ambarella news, Director Christopher B. Paisley sold 1,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, September 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $49.82, for a total value of $49,820.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 26,818 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,336,072.76. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, VP Christopher Day sold 896 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, September 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $53.18, for a total value of $47,649.28. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders sold 17,794 shares of company stock valued at $941,362. 5.69% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Captrust Financial Advisors purchased a new stake in shares of Ambarella during the 2nd quarter valued at about $27,000. Hall Laurie J Trustee purchased a new stake in shares of Ambarella during the 3rd quarter valued at about $45,000. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC increased its position in shares of Ambarella by 306.5% during the 3rd quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 1,260 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $66,000 after purchasing an additional 950 shares during the last quarter. Banque Cantonale Vaudoise increased its position in shares of Ambarella by 20.6% during the 3rd quarter. Banque Cantonale Vaudoise now owns 1,502 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $79,000 after purchasing an additional 257 shares during the last quarter. Finally, MUFG Securities EMEA plc purchased a new stake in shares of Ambarella during the 3rd quarter valued at about $113,000. 67.73% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Ambarella

Ambarella, Inc develops semiconductor processing solutions for video that enable high-definition (HD), video capture, analysis, sharing, and display worldwide. The company's system-on-a-chip designs integrated HD video processing, image processing, computer vision functionality, audio processing, and system functions onto a single chip for delivering video and image quality, differentiated functionality, and low power consumption.

Featured Article: How to use beta for portfolio diversification

Receive News & Ratings for Ambarella Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Ambarella and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.