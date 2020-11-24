Ambarella (NASDAQ:AMBA) Issues Quarterly Earnings Results

Ambarella (NASDAQ:AMBA) released its earnings results on Sunday. The semiconductor company reported $0.09 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.05 by $0.04, Fidelity Earnings reports. Ambarella had a negative return on equity of 10.04% and a negative net margin of 20.67%.

Shares of AMBA stock opened at $66.37 on Tuesday. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $57.94 and its 200 day simple moving average is $51.99. Ambarella has a twelve month low of $36.02 and a twelve month high of $73.59. The company has a market capitalization of $2.30 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -47.41 and a beta of 1.21.

In related news, CEO Feng-Ming Wang sold 5,343 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, September 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $53.18, for a total transaction of $284,140.74. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, VP Christopher Day sold 899 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, September 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $52.00, for a total transaction of $46,748.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now owns 9,720 shares in the company, valued at $505,440. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders sold 17,794 shares of company stock valued at $941,362. Corporate insiders own 5.69% of the company’s stock.

Several equities research analysts recently issued reports on the company. Cowen increased their price objective on Ambarella from $65.00 to $72.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, September 3rd. Summit Insights raised shares of Ambarella from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday. Rosenblatt Securities reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $65.00 price objective on shares of Ambarella in a research report on Monday, November 2nd. TheStreet upgraded shares of Ambarella from a “d+” rating to a “c-” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 4th. Finally, Oppenheimer reissued a “hold” rating on shares of Ambarella in a research note on Thursday, September 3rd. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $64.07.

About Ambarella

Ambarella, Inc develops semiconductor processing solutions for video that enable high-definition (HD), video capture, analysis, sharing, and display worldwide. The company's system-on-a-chip designs integrated HD video processing, image processing, computer vision functionality, audio processing, and system functions onto a single chip for delivering video and image quality, differentiated functionality, and low power consumption.

