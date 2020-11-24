Ambarella (NASDAQ:AMBA) Posts Quarterly Earnings Results, Beats Estimates By $0.04 EPS

Ambarella (NASDAQ:AMBA) released its earnings results on Sunday. The semiconductor company reported $0.09 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.05 by $0.04, Fidelity Earnings reports. Ambarella had a negative return on equity of 10.04% and a negative net margin of 20.67%.

NASDAQ:AMBA opened at $66.37 on Tuesday. Ambarella has a 1 year low of $36.02 and a 1 year high of $73.59. The stock has a market cap of $2.30 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -47.41 and a beta of 1.21. The business has a fifty day moving average of $57.94 and a 200-day moving average of $51.99.

Several equities analysts have recently commented on AMBA shares. Cowen increased their target price on Ambarella from $65.00 to $72.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, September 3rd. ValuEngine upgraded Ambarella from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, September 1st. Rosenblatt Securities increased their target price on Ambarella from $65.00 to $82.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday. Needham & Company LLC upped their price target on Ambarella from $63.00 to $80.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday. Finally, Summit Insights raised Ambarella from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the company. The stock has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $66.50.

In other news, Director Christopher B. Paisley sold 1,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, September 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $49.82, for a total value of $49,820.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 26,818 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,336,072.76. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website . Also, VP Christopher Day sold 899 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, September 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $52.00, for a total value of $46,748.00. Following the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 9,720 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $505,440. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . In the last three months, insiders sold 17,794 shares of company stock valued at $941,362. Company insiders own 5.69% of the company’s stock.

Ambarella Company Profile

Ambarella, Inc develops semiconductor processing solutions for video that enable high-definition (HD), video capture, analysis, sharing, and display worldwide. The company's system-on-a-chip designs integrated HD video processing, image processing, computer vision functionality, audio processing, and system functions onto a single chip for delivering video and image quality, differentiated functionality, and low power consumption.

