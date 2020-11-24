American Eagle Outfitters (NYSE:AEO) Price Target Raised to $16.00 at Morgan Stanley

American Eagle Outfitters (NYSE:AEO) had its target price increased by Morgan Stanley from $15.00 to $16.00 in a research report sent to investors on Friday morning, The Fly reports. They currently have an equal weight rating on the apparel retailer’s stock.

A number of other equities analysts have also recently issued reports on AEO. Barclays increased their target price on American Eagle Outfitters from $18.00 to $19.00 and gave the stock an overweight rating in a report on Monday, November 16th. Loop Capital upgraded shares of American Eagle Outfitters from a sell rating to a hold rating and set a $15.00 price objective for the company in a report on Wednesday, October 14th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their target price on shares of American Eagle Outfitters from $18.00 to $21.00 and gave the stock an overweight rating in a research report on Monday, October 5th. Bank of America raised shares of American Eagle Outfitters from an underperform rating to a neutral rating and raised their price target for the company from $10.00 to $16.00 in a research report on Friday, October 2nd. Finally, B. Riley boosted their price objective on American Eagle Outfitters from $18.00 to $19.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a report on Wednesday, November 18th. Ten analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the company. American Eagle Outfitters has an average rating of Buy and an average target price of $15.11.

Shares of NYSE AEO opened at $18.18 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.38, a current ratio of 1.88 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.52. The firm has a market cap of $3.02 billion, a PE ratio of -16.38 and a beta of 1.24. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $15.04 and its 200 day simple moving average is $12.28. American Eagle Outfitters has a 12-month low of $6.53 and a 12-month high of $18.61.

American Eagle Outfitters (NYSE:AEO) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, September 9th. The apparel retailer reported ($0.03) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.17) by $0.14. American Eagle Outfitters had a negative net margin of 4.86% and a negative return on equity of 0.22%. The company had revenue of $883.50 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $837.24 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $0.39 EPS. The business’s revenue was down 15.1% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities analysts predict that American Eagle Outfitters will post -0.19 earnings per share for the current year.

In other news, insider Charles F. Kessler sold 15,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, September 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $15.00, for a total value of $225,000.00. Following the sale, the insider now owns 85,726 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,285,890. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, EVP Andrew J. Mclean sold 18,115 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, September 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $14.50, for a total transaction of $262,667.50. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 18,115 shares in the company, valued at $262,667.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders sold 36,151 shares of company stock worth $535,697. Corporate insiders own 8.10% of the company’s stock.

Large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. increased its holdings in American Eagle Outfitters by 2.4% during the 2nd quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 39,638 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock valued at $432,000 after purchasing an additional 924 shares during the period. Nuveen Asset Management LLC raised its position in shares of American Eagle Outfitters by 41.6% in the second quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 911,427 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock valued at $9,935,000 after purchasing an additional 267,549 shares during the period. Harbor Investment Advisory LLC lifted its stake in shares of American Eagle Outfitters by 167.2% during the 3rd quarter. Harbor Investment Advisory LLC now owns 2,405 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock worth $36,000 after buying an additional 1,505 shares during the last quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank boosted its holdings in shares of American Eagle Outfitters by 19.9% during the 2nd quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 21,186 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock worth $231,000 after buying an additional 3,519 shares during the period. Finally, Mitsubishi UFJ Trust & Banking Corp grew its stake in American Eagle Outfitters by 21.3% in the 2nd quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Trust & Banking Corp now owns 90,600 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock valued at $988,000 after buying an additional 15,900 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 97.20% of the company’s stock.

American Eagle Outfitters Company Profile

American Eagle Outfitters, Inc operates as a specialty retailer that provides clothing, accessories, and personal care products under the American Eagle and Aerie brands. The company provides jeans, and specialty apparel and accessories for men and women; and intimates, activewear, and swim collections, as well as personal care products for women.

