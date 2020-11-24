American Superconductor Co. (NASDAQ:AMSC) Short Interest Update

American Superconductor Co. (NASDAQ:AMSC) was the recipient of a significant decline in short interest in October. As of October 30th, there was short interest totalling 1,910,000 shares, a decline of 13.2% from the October 15th total of 2,200,000 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 359,400 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 5.3 days. Currently, 9.3% of the company’s stock are sold short.

Shares of NASDAQ:AMSC opened at $17.64 on Tuesday. American Superconductor has a fifty-two week low of $4.40 and a fifty-two week high of $18.50. The stock has a market capitalization of $486.92 million, a P/E ratio of -18.57 and a beta of 0.90. The business has a 50-day moving average of $15.37 and a two-hundred day moving average of $11.12.

American Superconductor (NASDAQ:AMSC) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, November 9th. The technology company reported ($0.13) earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.18) by $0.05. American Superconductor had a negative return on equity of 27.88% and a negative net margin of 25.34%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted ($0.07) earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts forecast that American Superconductor will post -0.75 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of AMSC. Wells Fargo & Company MN lifted its position in shares of American Superconductor by 26.2% during the 1st quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 44,307 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $242,000 after purchasing an additional 9,186 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp lifted its position in shares of American Superconductor by 9.2% during the 1st quarter. State Street Corp now owns 402,268 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $2,204,000 after purchasing an additional 33,981 shares during the last quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. lifted its position in shares of American Superconductor by 12.0% during the 2nd quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 37,452 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $304,000 after purchasing an additional 4,000 shares during the last quarter. Alps Advisors Inc. raised its holdings in American Superconductor by 15.2% in the 2nd quarter. Alps Advisors Inc. now owns 74,451 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $605,000 after acquiring an additional 9,804 shares in the last quarter. Finally, California Public Employees Retirement System raised its holdings in American Superconductor by 48.4% in the 2nd quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 44,500 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $362,000 after acquiring an additional 14,520 shares in the last quarter. 41.42% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

A number of brokerages have commented on AMSC. TheStreet upgraded American Superconductor from a “d” rating to a “c-” rating in a research note on Friday, August 21st. Roth Capital boosted their target price on American Superconductor from $18.00 to $20.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, November 5th. Canaccord Genuity cut American Superconductor from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $16.00 price target for the company. in a research report on Friday, November 6th. Craig Hallum boosted their price target on American Superconductor from $15.00 to $21.00 in a research report on Wednesday, October 7th. Finally, Oppenheimer reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $17.00 price target on shares of American Superconductor in a research report on Tuesday, October 6th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the stock. American Superconductor has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $18.40.

About American Superconductor

American Superconductor Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, provides megawatt-scale power resiliency solutions worldwide. The company operates in two segments, Wind and Grid. The Wind segment designs wind turbine systems and licenses these designs to third parties under the Windtec Solutions brand.

