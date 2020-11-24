Ameriprise Financial (NYSE:AMP) Reaches New 52-Week High at $189.35

Ameriprise Financial, Inc. (NYSE:AMP)’s stock price hit a new 52-week high during trading on Tuesday . The stock traded as high as $189.35 and last traded at $188.70, with a volume of 7260 shares trading hands. The stock had previously closed at $183.76.

Several equities research analysts have issued reports on AMP shares. CSFB dropped their price objective on Ameriprise Financial from $200.00 to $194.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, September 28th. Credit Suisse Group cut their price objective on Ameriprise Financial from $200.00 to $194.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Monday, September 28th. ValuEngine raised Ameriprise Financial from a “strong sell” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Friday, September 11th. Zacks Investment Research raised Ameriprise Financial from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $166.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Thursday, October 29th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada upped their target price on Ameriprise Financial from $187.00 to $200.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, November 5th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and eleven have given a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $181.33.

The company has a quick ratio of 0.80, a current ratio of 0.80 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.78. The firm has a market cap of $21.68 billion, a P/E ratio of 13.16 and a beta of 1.78. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $171.33 and its 200 day simple moving average is $154.73.

Ameriprise Financial (NYSE:AMP) last posted its earnings results on Monday, November 2nd. The financial services provider reported $4.27 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $4.17 by $0.10. Ameriprise Financial had a net margin of 15.16% and a return on equity of 33.79%. The company had revenue of $2.98 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.99 billion. On average, research analysts forecast that Ameriprise Financial, Inc. will post 13.91 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, November 20th. Stockholders of record on Monday, November 9th were paid a dividend of $1.04 per share. The ex-dividend date was Friday, November 6th. This represents a $4.16 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.20%. Ameriprise Financial’s payout ratio is currently 25.84%.

Ameriprise Financial declared that its board has approved a stock buyback program on Tuesday, September 29th that allows the company to repurchase $2.50 billion in shares. This repurchase authorization allows the financial services provider to purchase up to 12.5% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares repurchase programs are often an indication that the company’s management believes its shares are undervalued.

In related news, VP Karen Wilson Thissen sold 620 shares of Ameriprise Financial stock in a transaction on Friday, October 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $159.22, for a total value of $98,716.40. Following the transaction, the vice president now owns 14,164 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,255,192.08. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, insider Joseph Edward Sweeney sold 10,927 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, November 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $167.73, for a total transaction of $1,832,785.71. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 52,161 shares in the company, valued at approximately $8,748,964.53. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 1.50% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Nachman Norwood & Parrott Inc bought a new position in shares of Ameriprise Financial during the third quarter worth $26,000. South State CORP. purchased a new position in Ameriprise Financial in the 3rd quarter worth about $26,000. Eudaimonia Partners LLC increased its position in Ameriprise Financial by 25.3% during the 3rd quarter. Eudaimonia Partners LLC now owns 1,533 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $31,000 after purchasing an additional 310 shares during the period. Provident Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in Ameriprise Financial during the 3rd quarter valued at about $32,000. Finally, Ovata Capital Management Ltd purchased a new position in Ameriprise Financial during the 2nd quarter valued at about $36,000. 80.35% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Ameriprise Financial Company Profile (NYSE:AMP)

Ameriprise Financial, Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides various financial products and services to individual and institutional clients in the United States and internationally. It operates through five segments: Advice & Wealth Management, Asset Management, Annuities, Protection, and Corporate & Other.

