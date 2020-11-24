AMETEK, Inc. (NYSE:AME) Shares Sold by Douglass Winthrop Advisors LLC

Douglass Winthrop Advisors LLC trimmed its stake in shares of AMETEK, Inc. (NYSE:AME) by 1.3% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 7,528 shares of the technology company’s stock after selling 100 shares during the period. Douglass Winthrop Advisors LLC’s holdings in AMETEK were worth $748,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Banco Bilbao Vizcaya Argentaria S.A. lifted its holdings in shares of AMETEK by 1.5% during the third quarter. Banco Bilbao Vizcaya Argentaria S.A. now owns 30,388 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $3,020,000 after purchasing an additional 438 shares during the last quarter. Andra AP fonden lifted its stake in AMETEK by 7.1% in the 3rd quarter. Andra AP fonden now owns 40,800 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $4,056,000 after acquiring an additional 2,700 shares in the last quarter. BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp lifted its stake in AMETEK by 8.4% in the 3rd quarter. BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp now owns 39,790 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $3,955,000 after acquiring an additional 3,074 shares in the last quarter. Wasatch Advisors Inc. lifted its stake in AMETEK by 48.2% in the 3rd quarter. Wasatch Advisors Inc. now owns 5,912 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $588,000 after acquiring an additional 1,923 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Mendel Money Management lifted its stake in AMETEK by 5.0% in the 3rd quarter. Mendel Money Management now owns 34,014 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $3,381,000 after acquiring an additional 1,611 shares in the last quarter. 81.98% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get AMETEK alerts:

AME traded up $2.16 during midday trading on Tuesday, reaching $119.95. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 19,826 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,371,276. The stock has a market cap of $27.10 billion, a P/E ratio of 31.16, a PEG ratio of 4.20 and a beta of 1.31. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $109.04 and a 200 day simple moving average of $97.34. The company has a current ratio of 1.88, a quick ratio of 1.47 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.40. AMETEK, Inc. has a twelve month low of $54.82 and a twelve month high of $120.35.

AMETEK (NYSE:AME) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, November 3rd. The technology company reported $1.01 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.94 by $0.07. The firm had revenue of $1.13 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.12 billion. AMETEK had a return on equity of 16.29% and a net margin of 18.77%. The company’s revenue was down 11.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $1.06 EPS. Sell-side analysts expect that AMETEK, Inc. will post 3.89 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, December 24th. Shareholders of record on Monday, December 7th will be issued a $0.18 dividend. This represents a $0.72 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.60%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, December 4th. AMETEK’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 17.18%.

Several equities research analysts recently issued reports on AME shares. Rosenblatt Securities increased their price objective on AMETEK from $125.00 to $128.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, October 30th. Morgan Stanley upped their target price on AMETEK from $117.00 to $131.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday. Zacks Investment Research lowered AMETEK from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $122.00 target price on the stock. in a research report on Wednesday, November 11th. Wells Fargo & Company upped their target price on AMETEK from $110.00 to $115.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 5th. Finally, KeyCorp upped their target price on AMETEK from $118.00 to $130.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, November 13th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the company. AMETEK has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $111.50.

In other AMETEK news, Director Anthony James Conti sold 3,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, November 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $116.75, for a total value of $350,250.00. Also, Director Steven W. Kohlhagen sold 3,740 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, September 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $102.37, for a total value of $382,863.80. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 62,799 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $6,428,733.63. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 30,718 shares of company stock worth $3,175,155 in the last ninety days. Insiders own 0.74% of the company’s stock.

AMETEK Profile

AMETEK, Inc manufactures and sells electronic instruments and electromechanical devices worldwide. It operates through two segments, Electronic Instruments (EIG) and Electromechanical (EMG). The company's EIG segment offers advanced instruments for the process, aerospace, power, and industrial markets; process and analytical instruments for the oil and gas, petrochemical, pharmaceutical, semiconductor, automation, and food and beverage industries; and instruments to the laboratory equipment, ultra-precision manufacturing, medical, and test and measurement markets.

Featured Article: Gap Down Stocks

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding AME? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for AMETEK, Inc. (NYSE:AME).

Receive News & Ratings for AMETEK Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for AMETEK and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.